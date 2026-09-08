4 Songs From the 70s That Will Convert You Into a Punk Rock Fan

Okay, so maybe you hear the words “punk rock,” and you’re not totally sold. That’s fair, as the subgenre that threw rock fans for a loop in the 70s is definitely an acquired taste. Here are some songs that, if you’re open-minded, I think might give you a fresh perspective.

“Teenage Lobotomy” by The Ramones

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“Teenage Lobotomy” appears on The Ramones’ album Rocket to Russia, a bit of a surf-rock/pop/punk fusion. This song tells the story of a teenager who gets a lobotomy after being overexposed to the chemical DDT. It’s a weird plot, but the song is still a jam.

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Slugs and snails are after me

DDT keeps me happy

Now I guess I’ll have to tell ’em

That I got no cerebellum

Gonna get my Ph.D

I’m a teenage lobotomy.

“Pretty Vacant” by Sex Pistols

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If you’re relatively unfamiliar with them, you might know Sex Pistols for their song “God Save The Queen”. They have other songs in their catalog that I think are worth mentioning, though, like this one. Apparently, this song was a bit of a reaction to the IRA bombings and things happening in London at the time, as bassist Glen Matlock told Uncut, per Songfacts.

“‘Pretty Vacant’ is a primal scream kind of thing: we don’t know what we’re gonna do, but we’re gonna do it anyway,” he shared.

“Down In Flames” by Dead Boys

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This one is… definitely interesting. “Down In Flames” opens with this chant-like verse that, if you were ever to forget their band name, quickly refreshes your memory in punk rock fashion. Near the end of the song, you get an extra introduction, just to clear up any additional confusion:

“All right you unsuspecting schweinehunds of the earth, here they are from the sleaziest catacombs of erotica the damned and demonic: Dead Boys!“

The Dead Boys emerged out of Cleveland, Ohio in the 70s. They were considered one of the rowdiest punk bands of their time.

“Pills” by New York Dolls

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The New York Dolls were formed in New York City (of course) in 1971 and ended up influencing popular artists like Sex Pistols, Mötley Crüe, and even Kiss with their glam rock, punk rock hybrid sound. This is one of my favorite songs by them.

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