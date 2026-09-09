4 First-Wave Heavy Metal Bands That Helped Define the 1970s Without Becoming Superstars

Some of the greatest heavy metal acts from the genre’s first wave in the early 1970s remain obscure to this day. Let’s honor those underrated acts that came before Metallica and Iron Maiden, shall we?

Budgie

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Budgie is the poster child for a list like this. The iconic Welsh rock band was heavy when few other bands were ready to get that heavy back in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Their very first album, a self-titled effort from 1971, was very blues-oriented but had heavy metal elements that just couldn’t be ignored. And they only got harder and heavier in the albums that followed.

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Sadly, despite being so influential, Budgie never really crossed over into international fame outside of Budgie’s success in Australia.

Leaf Hound

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The 1971 record Growers Of Mushroom by Leaf Hound became a cult classic in later years. But, sadly, Leaf Hound avoided substantial fame during their heyday. They only dropped two LPs during the two years they were active in the 70s, toured very briefly, and then disappeared into obscurity before gaining cult status in the 21st century.

Just try to listen to “Freelance Fiend” without a stank face. It’s just that good.

Bang

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Metalheads from Philly probably know all about the band Bang. But when you compare how crazy good they were to how unknown they are on a grand scale, it’s pretty shocking. Bang was dishing out occult rock and heavy metal gems in the early years of the genre and was heavily influenced by the early work of Black Sabbath. Today, Bang is considered one of the progenitors of doom metal. And yet, their work remains almost totally unknown. Their only marginally successful album, a self-titled record from 1972, reached No. 164 on the Billboard 200.

Sir Lord Baltimore

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Sir Lord Baltimore was one of the first heavy metal bands of the late 1960s and early 1970s to be labeled as such. The 1970 record Kingdom Come just barely made it to the Billboard 200, and their follow-up didn’t chart at all. The band would break up in 1976, though their legacy as America’s first true metal band will never disappear.

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