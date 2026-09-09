Remember When Billy Ray Cyrus Covered This Don Williams Classic Twice?

Billy Ray Cyrus liked a Don Williams song so much that he recorded it twice. In 1978, Williams released “Tulsa Time”, a song that became his eighth No. 1 single. One of his most memorable songs, “Tulsa Time” was written by Danny Flowers. It is part of Expressions, Williams’ eighth studio album.

The song has been covered several times since then, including by Eric Clapton. Clapton’s version of “Tulsa Time” also came out in 1978, on Clapton’s Backless record. Two years later, Clapton also released a live version of “Tulsa Time”, as part of his 1980 Just One Night project.

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Still, few artists have recorded “Tulsa Time” twice, as Billy Ray Cyrus did. Billy Ray Cyrus’s take on “Tulsa Time” first appears on his 2016 Thin Line album. On that version, Billy Ray Cyrus is joined by his daughter, Noah Cyrus, and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry. Later, Billy Ray Cyrus records another version, this one on his 2017 Set The Record Straight album. Called the ROKMAN Remix, Billy Ray Cyrus is joined again by Noah Cyrus. But this time, rocker Derek Jones joins for an incredibly unique interpretation of the country classic.

“It’s Noah and Joe Perry together, and it is blistering,” Billy Ray Cyrus tells The Boot. “I hate to say it, but, boy, I got something really special here, man. Noah and Joe Perry. They don’t even need me—like, I don’t even need to be in the mix.”

What Billy Ray Cyrus Says About Recording “Tulsa Time” Twice

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When Billy Ray Cyrus recorded his first version of “Tulsa Time”, he was excited to put a rock and roll spin on Williams’ massive hit. Later, it was the loss of Williams, who passed away in early 2017, that inspired the new take on “Tulsa Time”, this one with Noah Cyrus and Jones.

“[She] was locked into performing it with me on the record before the legend Don Williams passed away,” the proud father says. “And the day that he passed away, Noah sent me a text that said, ‘Daddy, I’m so sorry about your friend… We have to do [‘Tulsa Time’] in his honor.’ And here we are.”

The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer said the latter version of “Tulsa Time” was a tribute to Williams and his extraordinary career.

“I shared the greatest gift I have to give with him – a great song, my daughter and her talent,” Billy Ray Cyrus says.

When announcing the ROKMAN Remix, Cyrus acknowledges that his new version was much different than the original take on “Tulsa Time”.

“This is a party. This is a good time with a rock n’ roll band and a dance groove,” he says. “So fun! Made loud to be played loud!”

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