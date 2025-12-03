3 Spellbinding Harmonies That Don’t Feature the Names John and Paul or Brian and Dennis

When one thinks of phenomenal harmonies in non-choral music, they think of The Beatles and The Beach Boys. That’s not a bizarre thing to think in the slightest, as they were the two bands who did them the most often, and arguably were the best at it. However, there are a plethora of other songs that feature great harmonies. That being so, here are three spellbinding harmonies that don’t feature the names John and Paul or Brian and Dennis.

“Seven Bridges Road” by the Eagles

If you are a classic rock fan reading this article, you were probably frothing at the mouth to see this selection coming. Outside of the act we just mentioned, as well as Simon & Garfunkel and CSN, the Eagles just might be the best harmonizing group in rock ‘n’ roll history.

Several tracks showcase the vocal skills of each of the band members. Although to us, the best is their 1980 single “Seven Bridges Road”. If you haven’t heard this single, the a capella introduction alone is bound to leave you with goosebumps.

“Richard Petty” by Billy Strings

This isn’t classic rock, but this Billy Strings song is too good not to mention. Fans know Strings as arguably one of the greatest guitar players of the 21st century. However, on this single, he doesn’t pluck a single note. Rather, it’s just him and his bandmates harmonizing and singing a capella for a little over two minutes.

Biasedly, this very well might be the best a capella harmization in country music and bluegrass history, and it is certainly one of the most beloved songs in Billy Strings’ catalog. Which says a lot, as String normally does the majority of his musical articulation with his guitar.

“Helplessly Hoping” by Crosby, Stills & Nash

We mentioned CSN above, and you were probably expecting to see this song on this list. This selection is certainly not a deep dive track, but like Strings’ single, it’s too good not to feature on this list. Even though it has probably been featured on hundreds of lists just like this one, we had to mention it again.

Frankly, one could make an argument that David Crosby, Stephen Stills, and Graham Nash were a better harmonizing group than The Beatles and the Beach Boys. It would surely be a hard argument to make, but it could be made, and the leading piece of evidence would undeniably have to be this song.

Photo by Everett/Shutterstock