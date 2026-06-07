Tim McGraw Brings Out Lainey Wilson for a Surprise CMA Fest Duet of His 1995 Classic

Tim McGraw closed out night three of CMA Fest in epic fashion. The country icon took the stage at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on Saturday, performing hits like “Truck Yeah,” “Something Like That,” and “Down on the Farm.”`

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During his set, McGraw also delivered the debut performance of his latest single, “Song for America.” McGraw recently released the patriotic track in honor of America’s 250th birthday.

Fans really got going, though, when McGraw began performing his 1995 hit, “I Like It, I Love It.”

The whole crowd was singing along with the catchy tune, when McGraw upped the ante by welcoming Lainey Wilson to the stage.

The pair proceeded to finish up the performance together, giving fans an unforgettable moment.

After the track ended, McGraw concluded his set with performances of “Real Good Man” and “Live Like You Were Dying.”

What to Know About Night 3 of CMA Fest

Night three of CMA Fest kicked off with an opening set from Sara Evans.

Carly Pearce was the next musician to take the stage, performing one song alongside Ricky Skaggs and Molly Tuttle, her duet with Riley Green, and tracks including “Truck on Fire” and “What He Didn’t Do.”

Kaitlin Butts made her Nissan Stadium debut next, captivating the crowd with performances of “Never Really Mine” and “You Ain’t Gotta Die (to Be Dead to Me).”

Zach Top was the next artist on the main stage. He sang hit after hit, ending his set with a performance of “Cold Beer & Country Music.”

Emily Ann Roberts’ satellite stage set was nothing but fun, as she sang “Jack & Jill Daniel’s” and “Whipped,” before turning the spotlight over to Jordan Davis.

After Davis closed out his set with “What My World Spins Around,” Wilson took the stage for her solo set. She invited Tuttle out to perform “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” alongside her, before singing her latest single, “Phone, Keys, Wallet,” and closing out her set with “Heart Like a Truck.”

With one night of CMA Fest 2026 remaining fans still have performances from Russell Dickerson, Bailey Zimmerman, Riley Green, HARDY, and Luke Bryan to look forward to.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage