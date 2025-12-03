4 Hit Songs from 1986 That Still Sound Like Country Gold Today

The 1980s were an interesting time for country music. The genre was slowly shifting from the pop-leaning Nashville Sound production style of the late 1970s into the honky tonk-heavy sound of the 1990s. Songs that topped the chart in 1986 are a great example of country music’s transition.

The songs below were all released in 1986 and topped the Hot Country Songs chart the same year. Despite being almost four decades old, these songs are just as good today as they were the day they hit the airwaves.

1. “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days)” by The Judds

Written by Jamie O’Hara, the Judds released “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days)” as the second single from their album Rockin’ with the Rhythm in January. It topped the Hot Country Songs chart in May and stayed there for a single week.

The Judds remain one of the most iconic duos in country music history. Their collection of hits from 1986 is a perfect example of why. This song, “Have Mercy,” and “Rockin’ with the Rhythm of the Rain” all went to No. 1 that year. However, few songs are as moving as this one. The gorgeous arrangement, the heartfelt lyrics, and the stunning voices of Wynonna and Naomi Judd make this a stone-cold classic.

2. “Cajun Moon” by Ricky Skaggs

Penned by Jim Rushing, Ricky Skaggs released “Cajun Moon” as the second single from his album Live in London. It hit the airwaves in January and reached the top of the chart in April, where it stayed for a single week.

The 1980s and ’90s gave us several country songs with a Cajun or Zydeco feel. It’s a sound that is sorely lacking in contemporary country music. With “Cajun Moon,” Skaggs presented a not-quite-balanced blend of smooth country and Cajun music. The melody, lyrics, and fiddle give this one a swampy feel, while Skaggs’ voice made it accessible for the wider listening audience.

3. “Nobody in His Right Mind Would’ve Left Her” by George Strait

“Nobody in His Right Mind Would’ve Left Her” is one of many George Strait hits penned by Country Music Hall of Famer Dean Dillon. Strait released it in April as the lead single from #7. It reached No. 1 in August, where it stayed for a single week.

Strait’s sound has always been rooted in traditional country music. This is especially true for his early releases, including this chart-topper. There likely won’t be a time when the King of Country Music’s old-school hits don’t sound like country gold.

4. “On the Other Hand” by Randy Travis

Penned by Don Schlitz and Paul Overstreet, Randy Travis originally released “On the Other Hand” in July 1985. It didn’t do well initially. Then, his label chose to release it again in April 1986. The second time around, it topped the country chart, giving Travis his first No. 1.

Travis’ baritone is one of the best voices in country music. That voice, combined with the narrative in the lyrics, makes this one of the best songs of the year. Like Strait, there will likely never be a time when one can say that Travis’ early work doesn’t hold up.

