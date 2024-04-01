3 Stellar Albums That Were Made By Teens–and Prove That Talent Doesn’t Have to Come With Age

Typically, music made by younger folk tends to reflect their age. Not to say that their music is bad, it just lacks a certain maturity that their older peers possess. However, every so often a young musician will surprise the world by releasing a truly stellar album that is not indicative of their youth at all. Take the three albums below as examples.

1. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish)

Billie Eilish‘s debut album is something of a marvel. It’s equal parts heartbreaking and haunting thanks to Eilish’s somber vocals and off-kilter production. Eilish is a fan of the horror genre. This album reads like her homage to the scary sides of art, while still being in keeping with her tender, candid songwriting style. The skill level and intricacy Eilish displays on When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? makes her seem wise beyond her years.

Standout tracks: “bury a friend,” “when the party’s over,” “my strange addiction”

2. Kerplunk (Green Day)

Billie Joe Armstrong was just about to leave teenagedom when Green Day released Kerplunk. Though their subsequent release, Dookie, would be the work that solidified their space in the punk genre, Kerplunk was every bit as impressively antagonistic.

Since its release, the album has gone Platinum in the U.S., which is a feat considering where the band was at the time of its release and the fact that it was released independently.

Standout tracks: “2000 Light Years Away,” “Welcome to Paradise,” “Christie Rd.”

3. The Kick Inside (Kate Bush)

Though The Kick Inside wasn’t widely accepted at the time of its release, there is no mistaking that in hindsight, Kate Bush had a classic on her hands. Few other artists could have issued out the pure release of artistry that Bush displays on this record. It’s weird. It’s extraordinary. It’s oh-so Bush.

Despite the album’s cohesiveness, Bush was only 19 at the time of the album’s release, proving that her singular songwriting power is innate.

Standout tracks: “Wuthering Heights,” “The Saxophone Song,” “James and the Cold Gun”

(Photo by RB/Redferns)