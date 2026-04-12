3 Strange Music Videos From the 1980s That Still Raise Eyebrows

In 1979, the British-born band The Buggles released the song “Video Killed The Radio Star”—and, well, how right they were! Shortly after, music videos became all the rage in the 1980s. In many ways, they became the currency of popular culture.

Videos by American Songwriter

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into. We wanted to explore three music videos from the 1980s that drew lots of attention and even caused a few heads to be scratched. Indeed, these are three strange music videos from the 1980s that raise an eyebrow.

“Don’t Come Around Here No More” by Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers from ‘Southern Accents’ (1985)

In some ways, Tom Petty seems like the most down-the-middle superstar of the 20th century. He’s like a golden wheat field in the heartland sun. But every once in a while the songwriter and performer got a little weird. For evidence of this, check out his psychedelic Alice In Wonderland-themed music video for his hit song, “Don’t Come Around Here No More”. Petty and The Heartbreakers must have been feeling a bit bored or a bit adventurous with this vivid stage play.

“Land Of Confusion” by Genesis from ‘Invisible Touch’ (1986)

What in the wacky world of Jim Henson’s Muppets is going on here? There is a term in science called The Uncanny Valley, which points to the place between cartoon and reality that just feels off. And that’s exactly the territory this music video from the British-born band Genesis seems to play in. The whole thing just makes viewers feel like they’re in an unpleasant alien realm. Let’s move on!

“I’m Still Standing” by Elton John from ‘Too Low For Zero’ (1983)

This music video from the great Elton John feels like a tourist commercial for a fictitious place. But it’s unclear whether it’s a place you’d want to visit. Everyone is beautiful, but they might just turn you into a pastel person. Are these people even real? Did John somehow discover A.I. before Elon Musk and the rest of his cohorts? In one sense, we can’t turn away, in another, we want to shut our eyes!

Photo by J. Shearer/WireImage