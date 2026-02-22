3 Stunning Solo Songs by Wynonna Judd That She Released After Leaving The Judds

Country music fans were understandably devastated in 1991 when The Judds disbanded. A mother-daughter duo, made up of Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd, the family matriarch announced she was battling Hepatitis C, requiring her to focus on her health.

Fortunately, Wynonna Judd still had a lot of music she wanted to make. In 1992, Wynonna Judd released Wynonna, her freshman solo album, kicking off another chapter of her career in country music, this time on her own. In the years since then, Wynonna Judd has released plenty of solo songs, including these three stunning tunes.

“She Is His Only Need”

“She Is His Only Need” is Wynonna Judd’s first solo single. Written by Dave Loggins, “She Is His Only Need” also became her first No. 1 single.

The song is a sweet story about a man who will do anything for the woman he loves. “She Is His Only Need” says, “Overboard, over the limit, to afford / To give her her things he knew she wanted / ‘Cause without her, where would he be / See, it’s not for him / She is his only need.”

Years later, Wynonna Judd still remembers when Loggins played “She Is His Only Need” for the first time.

“I was going, ‘Whoa, this is very sexy and sultry, and there’s something going on with this song,’” Judd tells American Songwriter. “He really loves her. I felt like he was telling me a story; I didn’t feel like it was an 8-by-10, looking at a glossy photo. I felt like I was literally meeting somebody face to face and hearing a story. So that one thing really strikes me.”

“Is It Over Yet”

As heartbreak songs go, “Is It Over Yet” is a doozy. Out in 1993 on her sophomore Tell Me Why record, “Is It Over Yet” is written by Billy Kirsch.

“Is It Over Yet” begins with, “Tell me when I can open my eyes / I don’t wanna watch you walk out that door / There’s no easy way to get through goodbye / I’d probably try and talk you into stayin’ once more / Or I’d lie and say it’s all for the best / Wish you luck and say, ‘I have no regrets’ / But I’m not up to being strong / So I’ll wait until you’re gone / Is it over yet?“

The song earned Wynonna Judd a Grammy nomination for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

“To Be Loved By You”

On her Revelations album, “To Be Loved By You” became a crossover hit for Wynonna Judd. The romantic song is written by Mike Reid and Gary Burr.

“To Be Loved By You” says, “Let the mountains rise, I will climb them all / When my body’s weak, I will not fall / Baby, come what may, I’ll find a way to get through / There’s nothing that I won’t do / To be loved by you.”

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images