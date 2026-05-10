The Eagles Wow With All the Hits, Honor Glenn Frey and Billy Joel at Nashville Concert

The Eagles pulled out all the stops for their Nashville concert. Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey brought their The Long Goodbye, Act III Tour to FirstBank Stadium on May 9, and delighted the crowd with an unforgettable two-hour set.

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After a rousing open performance from Tedeschi Trucks Band, photos and videos of the Eagles over the years began playing on the big screen. With the audience sufficiently amped up, the band took the stage to begin the show “Hotel California.”

“One of These Nights” followed, before Gill took over the vocals on “Lyin’ Eyes.” The crowd showed their appreciation for his performance with cheers, which clearly moved the country star as he took a bow from the stage.

Henley spoke to the audience next, shouting out both Gill and Frey as the reason they’ve been able to continue to play their music. Gill and Frey both joined the pained in 2017, following founding member Glenn Frey’s death the year prior.

After performances of “Take It to the Limit” and “Witchy Woman,” Frey got his moment in the spotlight.

The son of the elder Frey, the singer impressed the crowd with his take on “Peaceful Easy Feeling.” As the song’s final notes rang out, a photo of the late Frey was shown on the screen, as the audience cheered.

The Eagles Impress in Nashville

The Eagles showed no signs of slowing down as their set continued with performances of “Tequila Sunrise,” “In the city,” “I Can’t Tell You Why,” and “New Kid in Town.”

A standout moment of the night came with a performance of “Seven Bridges Road,” which saw many of the band members harmonize to perfection.

“I had a lot more fun being 20 in the ’70s than I’m having being 70 in these ’20s,” Walsh told the crowd after the song, earning plenty of laughs.

The musician then requested a call and response from the audience during the next song—his 1978 track “Life’s Been Good”—and responded with an enthusiastic thumbs up when they hit their cue.

“Already Gone” came next, before Henley took over the mic to dedicate the following song to Billy Joel, who was celebrating his 77th birthday.

“I hope he’s on a boat somewhere,” Henley said of Joel, before beginning “The Boys of Summer.”

A musical masterclass followed as Walsh and Gill shredded on their respective guitars for a performance of “Funk #49.”

The incredible set came to an end with “Life in the Fast Lane,” but the Eagles didn’t stay off the stage for long. At the urging of the crowd, the guys returned to play a four-song encore, performing “Take It Easy,” “Rocky Mountain Way,” “Desperado,” and “Heartache Tonight.”

With that, the men gathered together to take a bow, with Walsh hugging Gill as they made their way off the stage after delivering an unforgettable evening of music.

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images