3 Timeless Female-Fronted One-Hit Wonders From the 70s

When a surprise song comes out and rockets up the charts, it also raises eyebrows. Those who follow such things begin to think about the future, their wheels starting to turn. They think thoughts like: Just who is this surprise artist who earned massive recognition on the Hot 100? And is there a chance there is more to follow? Below, we wanted to highlight three one-hit wonders from the 1970s that didn’t just end up being flashes in the pan. While they may have only seen one song in their immense catalogs rise up the Billboard Hot 100, the tracks nevertheless remain essential. Indeed, these are three timeless female-fronted one-hit wonders from the 1970s we still love.

“You Light Up My Life” by Debby Boone from ‘You Light Up My Life’ (1977)

This timeless pop tune was originally written by Joseph Brooks and recorded by Kasey Cisyk back in 1977. However, Debby Boone’s version of “You Light Up My Life” was a pretty noteworthy hit. Her version of the song came out that same year and had more of a soft rock edge to it. It was a No. 1 hit song for Boone on the Hot 100 chart. Sadly, her 1978 follow-up, “California”, only made it to No. 50, and she never had as big a hit on that chart again.

“Ring My Bell” by Anita Ward from ‘Songs Of Love’ (1979)

One of the catchiest songs of the decade, this 1979 track from Anita Ward hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. If it came out today, it might still hit No. 1; that’s just how perfect the track is. Using a simple euphemism, Ward brings to life a track that we all somehow learn from a young age. Most don’t remember ever sitting down to learn the lyrics of this tune, and yet whenever it comes on, we all just know them. Magic!

“Mr. Big Stuff” by Jean Knight from ‘Mr. Big Stuff’ (1971)

This track, which hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, is the kind of song that seemed made in a lab for movies and TV shows. Whenever a main character comes on screen who thinks he’s hot to trot, directors can play this 1971 offering from Jean Knight to make sure we all know he thinks he’s cool. In that way, the song will live on forever. And ever. And ever. It has a bazillion applications.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images