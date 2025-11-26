3 Timeless One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s That 90s Kids Can’t Forget

So many one-hit wonders hit the charts in the 1990s that picking just three memorable songs feels impossible. However, if you were a 90s kid like me, I bet the following three tunes are firmly stuck in your head, waiting to be woken up. Whether you loved hip-hop or chart-topping pop tunes, these 1990s one-hit wonders are probably still some of your favorites. Let’s take a look!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Jump Around” by House Of Pain

Early 1990s hip-hop was on another level, and one noteworthy one-hit wonder from that era is “Jump Around” by House Of Pain. Produced by DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill fame, “House Of Pain’s megahit topped the Maxi-Singles Sales chart in the US, hit No. 8 in the UK, and hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Unfortunately, House Of Pain struggled to capitalize on the success of “Jump Around”. They never had another Top 40 hit on the Hot 100 again, and they would later break up in 1996, with each member going on to pursue solo ventures. They reunited off and on through the years, though.

“I Touch Myself” by Divinyls

Did you get in trouble for listening to this raunchy soft rock one-hit wonder as a kid? Me too! Regardless of this song’s explicit subject matter, “I Touch Myself” by Divinyls was a fast hit on multiple charts back in 1990. It peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100 and did quite well in the UK and Europe as well.

Divinyls continued to make it to the Australian charts well into the rest of the 1990s. However, they never made it to the Hot 100 chart in the US again.

“Torn” by Natalie Imbruglia

I’m still shocked that Natalie Imbruglia didn’t blow up along with other pop stars of her era. She had the look, the vibe, the pipes, and the pop star appeal. Sadly, her only major hit was the 1997 adult contemporary pop jam “Torn”, which is actually a cover of an Ednaswap song from 1995.

Imbruglia makes it to our list of unforgettable one-hit wonders from the 1990s because after “Torn” peaked at No. 42 in the US and No. 2 in her native Australia, she never made it to the US Top 40 with a follow-up. Though, she continued to chart well in Australia and other European charts through the 2000s.

Photo by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images