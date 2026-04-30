3 Timeless Rock Songs From 1961 That Helped Shape an Entire Decade

In 1961, the sound and styles of music were changing, although no one could have predicted by how much. These three timeless rock songs all came out in 1961 and unknowingly helped shape an entire decade of music.

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“Runaway” by Del Shannon

Del Shannon’s debut single and only No. 1 hit, “Runaway” appears on his freshman Runaway With Del Shannon album.

Written by Del Shannon and band member Max Crook, “Runaway” says, “I wonder / I wo-wo-wo-wo-wonder why / Why, why, why, why, why / She ran away / And I wonder / Where she will stay / My little runaway / A-run, run, run, run, runaway.”

Crook also plays on “Runaway”. His unique instrumentation, combined with Del Shannon’s innovative vocals, kept “Runaway” at the top of the charts for four weeks. It also led the way for the Beatles to release “I’ll Be Back” in 1964.

“Tossin’ And Turnin’” by Bobby Lewis

Bobby Lewis had a seven-week No. 1 hit with “Tossin’ And Turnin’.” The title track of his only album, “Tossin’ And Turnin” is Lewis’s only single to land at the top of the charts, becoming a pop and R&B hit.

Written by Ritchie Adams and Malou René, “Tossin’ And Turnin’” says, “I kicked the blankets on the floor / Turned my pillow upside down / I never, never did before / Because I was tossin’ and turnin’ / Turnin’ and tossin’ / Tossin’ and turnin’ all night.”

According to Songfacts, it was Adams who suggested Lewis record “Tossin’ And Turnin’.”

“The Lion Sleeps Tonight” by The Tokens

Originating from “Mbube”, a popular South African song from the late 1930s, The Tokens added words to the song in 1961, creating “The Lion Sleeps Tonight”.

Staying at the top of the charts for three weeks, “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” says, “In the jungle, the mighty jungle / The lion sleeps tonight / In the jungle, the quiet jungle / The lion sleeps tonight.”

The lyrics in “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” also include plenty of sounds that are not words. Still, the popularity of the song is hard to beat. In 1994, it was used in the blockbuster film, The Lion King.

Not all of the story of “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” is a happy one. Originating with Solomon Linda in South Africa, he reportedly sold the rights to the song for ten shillings, which is equivalent to less than a dollar by the United States’ standards. He never got to see any of the royalties from any remakes of the song, including in The Lion King.

Songfacts: The Lion Sleeps Tonight | The Tokens The original members of The Tokens reunited in 1981 for a “farewell concert,” although one incarnation or another continued to perform off-and-on since then.

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