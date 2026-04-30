Kellie Pickler, Taylor Hicks, and More ‘American Idol’ Alums Set to Return for Show’s Class of 2006 Reunion

It’s been 20 years since Taylor Hicks won American Idol. Now, he, along with fellow season 5 finalists, is set to return to the show that made him a star.

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During Idol‘s special Class of 2006 reunion episode on May 4, Hicks, Kellie Pickler, Paris Bennett, Bucky Covington, and Elliott Yamin will appear.

During season 5 of American Idol, Yamin was the second runner-up, behind Hicks and Katharine McPhee. Chris Daughtry came in fourth place, while Bennett went home in the fifth position. Pickler was eliminated after making the Top 6, while Covington was sent home on the Top 8 episode.

Each of the former contestants will team up with a current hopeful to perform a duet. The season 24 field has been narrowed down to just five people: Hannah Harper, Jordan McCullough, Keyla Richardson, Braden Rumfelt, and Chris Tungseth.

The former Idol contestants won’t be the only special guests set to appear on the May 4 episode. Original Idol judges Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul are also set to return. Both returning superstars will mentor the contestants in the Top 5, and the latter one will join the judges’ panel too.

Additionally, several Dancing With the Stars pros will bring some ballroom flair to the celebration.

The Judges Offer Advice to American Idol‘s Season 24 Finalists

Currently, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood make up American Idol‘s judging panel. After the latest episode of the show, Richie gave out some words of wisdom to those who get sent home from this point in the competition on.

“At this point on it’s—what do you do immediately after this? You go get a hit record. Don’t worry about anything else,” Richie told reporters, per People. “Find a manager that is for you. Find your hit record and enjoy the rest of your life.”

“As soon as you get one hit record, they’re going to ask for the next one. So in other words you’re never going to be comfortable… I’m 97 years in this business and I’m still not comfortable,” he added. “There’s always another day, another challenge, another opportunity.”

As for those singers that remain, Underwood told On the Red Carpet, “You gotta take risks. You gotta leave it all on the stage. You gotta think about what kind of artist you want to be. And say your prayers!”

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images



