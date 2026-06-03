3 Times British Rockers Found Their Sound in America

Sometimes, home is where the heart is. Music can transport us far beyond where our feet can wander, offering a second home of sorts shaped by our musical tastes. So if you were a British rock-obsessed teen in the 50s, America was likely in your mind’s eye.

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Many burgeoning British musicians fell in love with the American blues, country, and early rockers. That influence is felt throughout much of what we consider “classic rock.” While in England, many of these musicians would try out their own versions of American-made music, building a hybrid genre that would eventually take over rock in the 60s and 70s. Then, once they earned enough fame to cross the Atlantic, these musicians were given the opportunity to record in the homes of their inspirations.

The three albums below were made in America by British musicians. Despite that confusing heritage, they feel right as rain. These albums are when these English icons truly found their sound.

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The Rolling Stones — ‘Sticky Fingers’

The Rolling Stones’ Sticky Fingers was made in a variety of locations. They recorded some of it back in London, some at Mick Jagger’s country home, and some of it in the most unassuming of places: Muscle Shoals, Alabama. This quaint corner of America has hosted many famous rock albums, especially in decades past. It is said there’s something in the water in this Alabama town that produces exemplary work from our favorite bands and artists.

That was the case for The Stones when they made Sticky Fingers. The Stones had long imbued their sound with southern references, but when they delved into the origins of their influences, they reached new heights in songwriting. Among their cuts made in Muscle Shoals were “Wild Horses” and “Brown Sugar.” Those songs don’t merely borrow bluesy sounds; they fully absorb them. Their surroundings certainly rubbed off on them, giving them an even more earnest sound than before.

Led Zeppelin — ‘Led Zeppelin IV’

Led Zeppelin IV was primarily made in England, but it was forged in America. After spending some time across the Atlantic and relentlessly touring the States, Zeppelin decided to draw on those experiences for this eponymous album. Back home in England, they reflected on the sights and sounds they absorbed while away.

The American influences on this rock album are evident in “Going To California” and “When The Levee Breaks.” The first acoustic offering is about leaving behind a past love for something brighter, notably in “The Golden State”. The second is a southern, bluesy effort, adapted from an earlier song from Memphis Minnie and Kansas Joe McCoy. These songs were certainly drawn from the band’s overseas experiences, brought home, and expanded upon.

David Bowie — ‘Young Americans’

David Bowie routinely switched up his sound. In 1975, his current inspirations were the R&B scene in Philadelphia. He infused those inspirations from America into this album, his most soulful rock effort yet. More than the title track, this album has plenty of American references throughout.

“Fame” has an American swing to it, while “Fascination” is a straight Philly funk record. Bowie had a singular knack for trying on different sounds and styles and pulling them off with ease. Bowie’s time in America gave him even more color to add to his kaleidoscopic career.

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