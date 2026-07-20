4 Forgotten Duets From the 1980s That Still Sound Ethereal

The 1980s were really a great decade for magical-sounding, ethereal duets, though many of the best from that decade have been forgotten by modern-day listeners. Let’s change that, shall we? These four gorgeous duets from the 1980s shouldn’t be forgotten, as their ethereal and dreamy sound still hits so good after all these years.

“Don’t Give Up” by Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush from ‘So’ (1986)

Play video

This duet inspired this entire list, so there’s no way I’d leave it off. “Don’t Give Up” by Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush dropped in 1986, and it ended up being the best possible mix of two artistic musicians out there. “Don’t Give Up” peaked at No. 9 on the UK Singles chart but didn’t quite hit hard with American listeners. That’s crazy, honestly. This song is absolutely gorgeous, soothing, and encouraging. Famed musician Elton John even said that “Don’t Give Up” helped keep him sober. He even said that Kate Bush “played a big part in [his] rebirth.” Big words for a very deserving song.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Since Yesterday” by Strawberry Switchblade from ‘Strawberry Switchblade’ (1984)

Play video

I love the stunning harmonies between Rose McDowall and Jill Bryson on this song, and I think a proper synth-pop tune deserves a spot on this list. “Since Yesterday” would actually end up becoming the duo’s only major hit, and I can’t think of a more deserving song in their discography to reach big heights. This synth-pop new wave duet about nuclear war reached No. 5 on the UK Singles chart. But, like “Don’t Give Up”, this song didn’t quite cross over to the US charts. It should have, though.

“In A Lifetime” by Clannad and Bono from ‘Macalla’ (1985)

Play video

Here’s a real dreamy, new age duet from two very prominent Irish musicians. Accompanied by glittering synths, chants, and waves crashing into the shore, “In A Lifetime” is easily one of the most ethereal duets of the 1980s. It’s also Bono’s most successful release as a solo artist. “In A Lifetime” peaked at No. 17 on the UK Singles chart.

“On My Own” by Patti LaBelle and Michael McDonald from ‘Winner In You’ (1986)

Play video

It’s dramatic, beautifully produced, and boasts some addictively alternating vocals from two powerhouse singers. Not a ton of people remember this duet between Patti LaBelle and Michael McDonald nowadays, and that’s a shame, as it’s one of the most ethereal and stunning duets of the 1980s. But back in 1986, “On My Own” became one of the most successful singles for both musicians. “On My Own” peaked at No. 1 in the US and Canada.

Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images