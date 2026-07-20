3 Pop Rock Songs From 1977 That Still Define the Genre Today

Musically, 1977 was the year pop-rock really had a spotlight. From Hall & Oates to Fleetwood Mac, here are a few songs from that year that we still revere today.

“Rich Girl” by Daryl Hall & John Oates

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“Rich Girl” debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 on February 5, 1977.

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The song, as Daryl Hall told American Songwriter in 2009, was written about one of his then-girlfriend’s old relationships. Although “Rich Girl” sounds like it was written about a woman, obviously, it was actually written about the ex-boyfriend, whose family was pretty well off.

“…I said, ‘This guy is out of his mind, but he doesn’t have to worry about it because his father’s gonna bail him out of any problems he gets in,’” Hall explained. “So I sat down and wrote that chorus…”

“Hotel California” by The Eagles

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The Eagles’ “Hotel California” was released as a single in February of 1977. There are many theories about the true meaning of this song, but according to Don Henley, “Hotel California” was about multiple things.

“Some of the wilder interpretations of that song have been amazing,” he shared with Daily Mail. “It was really about the excesses of American culture and certain girls we knew. But it was also about the uneasy balance between art and commerce.”

“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac

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With over 2 billion streams on Spotify alone, “Dreams” is perhaps Fleetwood Mac’s biggest song to date. Appearing on the life-changing Rumours album, “Dreams” was written by Stevie Nicks at a time when there was a lot of tension between the band members in Fleetwood Mac. Her approach to writing the song involved a keyboard, a cassette player, and a simple drumbeat.

“I sat down on the bed with my keyboard in front of me,” Nicks told Blender of the song. “I found a drum pattern, switched my little cassette player on and wrote ‘Dreams’ in about 10 minutes. Right away I liked the fact that I was doing something with a dance beat, because that made it a little unusual for me.”

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