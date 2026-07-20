Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Classic Rock Jams From 1970

If you’re a baby boomer, I bet you still remember many of the classic rock jams that dropped in 1970. That decade kicked off with a bang musically, and the following four songs are just as memorable today as they were 50+ years ago. Let’s get nostalgic and revisit some excellent tunes!

“Who’ll Stop The Rain” by Creedence Clearwater Revival from ‘Cosmo’s Factory’

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Creedence Clearwater Revival had a hit on their hands with this John Fogerty-penned folk rock classic. “Who’ll Stop The Rain” is a bit of a philosophical gem, and the folk rock vibe throughout was somewhat new for the band at the time, at least compared to the 1950s-inspired “Travelin’ Band“. This enduring classic rock hit made it to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

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“Instant Karma!” by John Lennon

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Well, I couldn’t avoid this one. Even if you’re not a baby boomer, you know the melody and some of the lyrics of this iconic solo hit by former Beatle John Lennon. This stunning piece of work was a pretty big deal on the charts. It was competing with The Beatles’ “Let It Be” on the US charts, and “Instant Karma!” would go on to become the first solo song by a Beatle to sell over a million copies. “Instant Karma!” peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 and No. 5 on the UK Singles chart.

“Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon & Garfunkel from ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’

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This beautiful pop rock song remains one of Simon & Garfunkel’s most famous songs, and it’ll probably still be adored for decades more. But back in 1970, it was a total smash hit and virtually inescapable on the radio. “Bridge Over Troubled Water” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and UK Singles charts.

“Neanderthal Man” by Hotlegs/10cc from ‘Thinks: School Stinks’

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If the name Hotlegs doesn’t sound familiar, that’s probably because they would soon change their name to 10cc. Does “I’m Not In Love” ring a bell? Ahead of that legendary song, the band released “Neanderthal Man” in 1970, and it remains a beloved (though somewhat on the deep cut side) classic rock song that baby boomer listeners still love. “Neanderthal Man” peaked at No. 22 on the Hot 100 and No. 2 in the UK.

(Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)