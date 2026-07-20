3 Iconic, Lyric-Heavy Songs From Different Genres That Prove That Songwriting Simplicity Is Best

Simple is sometimes best. Sure, it’s always intriguing when a songwriter can weave intricate melodies and lyrics together for a complex final product. But the most beloved and enduring songs are often sparse and simple. That’s the case for the three iconic songs below. These hits, from different genres, make a case for simplicity in songwriting.

“Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” — Bob Dylan

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Bob Dylan’s folk classic “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” is a simple verse and an even simpler chorus. On paper, it’s really nothing that crazy, and yet it became one of the most widespread classics ever. Why? However simple this message is, it’s profound and instantly connects to the listener.

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[RELATED: This Early Bob Dylan Hit Made The Beatles’ John Lennon Nervous]

We don’t have to comb through complex sounds to get to the core of this song, making it an easy listen. “Mama, take this badge off of me / I can’t use it anymore / It’s gettin’ dark, too dark for me to see / I feel like I’m knockin’ on heaven’s door,” the lyrics read. From the first time we hear this song, we understand exactly what Dylan is trying to say to us with his songwriting.

“Here Comes The Sun” — The Beatles

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Moving over to classic rock, we have The Beatles‘ “Here Comes The Sun”. This simple rock song has very few lyrics. It’s not an intricate narrative, and musically it’s pretty easy to follow. But that simplicity is what makes this song so enticing. The listener sinks into breezy oblivion when this song comes on, mirroring the sentiment in the songwriting.

“Little darlin’ / It’s been a long, cold, lonely winter / Little darlin’ / It feels like years since it’s been here,” the lyrics read; straightforward and plainly beautiful. This is a song that pretty much everyone knows, and the simplicity of its writing helps explain why.

“I Walk The Line” — Johnny Cash

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Johnny Cash‘s “I Walk The Line” is one of the simplest country hits ever. “I keep a close watch on this heart of mine / I keep my eyes wide open all the time / I keep the ends out for the tie that binds / Because you’re mine, I walk the line,” the lyrics read, following a digestible classic country format.

Country music in this era tended to keep things simple, with this song being a shining example of that approach. Cash didn’t need anything too flashy for this song. The succinct, pitch-perfect writing here speaks for itself.