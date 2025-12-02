3 Times Country Icons Reinvented Christmas Carols

There’s only so much you can do with a Christmas carol. They’ve been done to death, leaving any real innovation to those who dare to write new holiday hits. But the carols that have stuck around through the centuries are enduring for a reason. They are Christmas incarnate and never fail to put us in the holiday spirit. If any genre has made efforts to keep these carols alive, it’s country. Below, find three renditions of classic carols from country giants, all of which have a unique spin on them.

“Go Tell It on the Mountain” – Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton has always made sure to pay homage to her roots. Though almost every country artist takes pride in their hometown, Parton has gone the extra mile with philanthropic efforts to support East Tennessee. She’s made it clear why she feels the need to send some love back home with her music. Even with Christmas music, Parton gave her version of a carol a Tennessee mountain angle.

Though “Go Tell It on the Mountain” has spread around the world, it originated as a Black spiritual. This spiritual then became a mainstay in churches around the U.S., especially in the southern states. Parton likely grew up singing this song in Sevierville, making her decision to sing it for one of her Christmas specials a tender one.

“Silent Night” – Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire gave “Silent Night” a theatrical spin in the early ’00s. Opening up the song with a spoken word monologue, McEntire provides more context to this time-honored classic.

Even after her speech ended, McEntre proved she can deliver a song in a completely singular way with this lush, powerful performance. From swelling strings to McEntire’s intimate vocals, this version of “Silent Night” stands above the rest.

“The Little Drummer Boy” – Johnny Cash

“The Little Drummer Boy” often has something haunting about it, but never has it been more tinged with mystery than when Johnny Cash put his spin on it.

Cash’s dark vocals take us through the narrative this classic carol has made famous. With a driving rhythm, Cash sets a vivid scene. Many country artists have covered this song, but none are as spectacularly off-center as this one.

