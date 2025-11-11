On This Day in 1981, Reba McEntire Recorded Her First No. 1 and the Song That Would Help Cement Her Place as Country Music Royalty

On This Day (November 11) in 1981, Reba McEntire stepped into the Woodland studio in Nashville, Tennessee, and recorded “Can’t Even Get the Blues.” She released the song almost a year later, and it became her first No. 1 single on the country chart. The song’s success marked a turning point in her career. The next two decades would see the Oklahoma native dominating the charts and rising quickly to the title of country legend.

Videos by American Songwriter

Today, McEntire is one of the biggest stars in country music. She has multiple hit albums and songs, a trophy case full of awards, an impressive filmography, and much more. However, that level of success didn’t come quickly. After being discovered in the mid-1970s as a teenager, she released her self-titled debut album in 1977. The LP failed to chart, and the singles peaked near the bottom of the Hot Country Songs chart. Her first solo single to reach the top 20 was her cover of Patsy Cline’s “Sweet Dreams” from her sophomore record, Out of a Dream.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1977, Reba McEntire Released Her Debut Album, Officially Kicking Off a Legendary Career]

“Today All Over Again,” the lead single from Heart to Heart, gave McEntire her first major hit in 1981. It peaked at No. 5 on the country chart. The next year, “I’m Not That Lonely Yet” peaked at No. 3. The next single, “Can’t Even Get the Blues,” was her first No. 1. This was just the beginning for her, though.

Reba McEntire Takes the Reins and Rides to Success

Reba McEntire released her first six albums through Mercury Records. There, producers wanted her to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Tammy Wynette. They backed her singles with lush string sections, a throwback to the Nashville Sound. McEntire wasn’t thrilled with these recordings. Instead, she wanted to record more country-sounding songs.

McEntire moved from Mercury to MCA in 1984. There, she had more control over the music she released. Her first album with the new label, Just a Little Love, did well, peaking at No. 24. Her next album, My Kind of Country, was her most successful to date, peaking at No. 13. More importantly, it brought her two consecutive No. 1 singles. “Whoever’s in New England” started a six-year streak of top 10 country hits. This streak took her into the early 1990s. The rest of the decade saw her dominating the charts and awards shows.

Today, Reba McEntire is one of a handful of artists upon whom fans lay the Queen of Country Music title. In a way, her climb to her current level of stardom started with the success of “Can’t Even Get the Blues.”

Featured Image by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images