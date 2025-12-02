Chappell Roan, Post Malone, and Mariah Carey Amongst the 38 Acts Set To Perform for ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

This year’s 2026 Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is going the distance. Every New Year’s, the event offers viewers a surplus of musical entertainment and the iconic ball drop in Times Square. Well, this year is no different, as the lengthy list of performers was just announced.

Videos by American Songwriter

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest in New York City, the American Idol judge will be joined by Rita Hora(NYC), Chance the Rapper(Chicago), as well as Rob Gronkowski and Julianne Hough in Las Vegas. The 2026 broadcast will be the longest in program history, thanks to an hour and a half of extension. Consequently, the total runtime of the televised event will be around eight hours. Airing on Wednesday, December 31, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve goes live on ABC from 8 p.m.-4 a.m. ET and will stream on Hulu the following day.

The annual special will start in New York City and continue in Chicago, Las Vegas, Puerto Rico, and other locations. Dick Clark Productions has yet to announce any of the details surrounding the Puerto Rico celebration, as well as the Times Square headliner and featured special guests.

Some of the Performers for the 2026 ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

This year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is set to feature 38 performers and more than 85 songs. In the pop category, some of the musicians set to take the stage include Chappell Roan, Mariah Carey, Charlie Puth, Demi Lovato, Madison Beer, and several others.

The production is covering all genres, as they are also featuring country, rap, and rock. Country performers who will grace television screens across the nation include Jordan Davis, Tucker Wetmore, and Little Big Town. The rappers set to perform include BigXthaPlug, 50 Cent, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Jon. A few of the other notable names who will take the stage that night are Post Malone, Pitbull, OneRepublic, Rick Springfield, Goo Goo Dolls, and Ciara.

Launched in 1972, this year’s production will mark the 54th edition of the show. Additionally, this is the third year in a row in which Dick Clark Productions and iHeartMedia will broadcast Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve across 150 iHeartRadio stations nationwide.

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy