3 of the Weirdest Hit Songs That Classic Rock Radio Pretends Are Normal

Sometimes, the songs that find massive success surprise us. The charts have seen some pretty odd songs rise steadily up their ranks. The three classic rock songs below don’t seem like major hits at first glance. Nevertheless, they had no trouble finding an audience, wowing them with their “weirdness.” The radio might pretend these are normal hits, giving them endless play, but if we step back, they are a little odd.

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“Doctor! Doctor!” — UFO

UFO’s “Doctor! Doctor!” is a song that could only be released amid the new wave movement. The late 70s and early 80s had a particular affinity for oddball musicianship, and this song is indicative of that. I guess this song is only as “weird” as the era in which it was released, but when we look back on it, it stands out as something a tad off-kilter.

This hit almost reads like a parody, really hamming up the 80s sound and nods to Halloween with an eerie synth. But this song is as earnest as can be, becoming a hit in its day and continuing to stand as an odd emblem of its era.

“Hocus Pocus” — Focus

It’s not every day you hear yodeling in a rock song, but Focus managed to pull it off with “Hocus Pocus.” This classic rock hit is easily described as “weird” with its odd vocals and genre-bending sound.

This song managed to get near the top of the charts, and listening to it back, you wouldn’t think it would do as well as it did. It’s hard to pin this track down, and for an industry that likes things in firm boxes, this song defied the odds.

“Elenore” — The Turtles

The Turtles hit the big time with “Happy Together.” That upbeat pop anthem became their signature, so when they attempted to diversify their sound, their record label shut them down quickly. In an effort to appease their label in the most sarcastic way possible, they penned “Elenore.”

This song was a parody of “Happy Together,” having the same anthemic chorus and lovesick lyrics. Despite its intention to poke fun at their success, this song became a hit as well. If you didn’t know the backstory, you might think this was a run-of-the-mill chart topper, but in reality, there is much more than meets the eye.

(Photo by Ivan Keeman/Redferns)