3 TV Cameo Performances That Helped Launch the Careers of Now-Iconic Musicians

Many TV shows, particualrly teen-focused ones, have made a habit of tapping real-life musicians for cameo performances. If there’s a quick way to earn some credence from a particular crowd, it’s finding a bunch of up-and-comers in their niche and giving them some airtime. The three cameo performances below helped launch the careers of these now-iconic musicians. Did you know who they were before they got their 15 minutes?

The Killers – The O.C.

The Killers had already begun to gain an audience before they landed a cameo on The O.C., but the cult teen drama helped push them into a new league. The show’s fictional hangout venue, The Bait Shop, saw several soon-to-be-household names, but the Killers were perhaps their biggest catch.

The band played a medley of a few of their early cuts, hitting just the right note for this show’s teen viewers. They got put right in front of their target audience, and it did wonders for their career. Seth Cohen calling them “awesome” was a vote of confidence that had major power back in the early ’00s.

Gavin DeGraw – One Tree Hill

Gavin DeGraw was the mouthpiece of One Tree Hill. Without even mentioning the famed title sequence set to “I Don’t Want to Be,” the show made use of his early discography at length. Moreover, he appeared in a couple of cameo performances throughout the show’s run.

In the first season, DeGraw sat down at Karen’s Cafe to perform “You Gotta Go There To Come Back.” It allowed viewers to put a face to the voice they had been hearing all season. While some already knew DeGraw and his talent, others got acquainted. One Tree Hill was a goldmine for DeGraw, giving him ample opportunities to win over the younger crowd.

Death Cab for Cutie – The O.C.

The O.C. did a lot for early ’00s music. The show acted as a launching pad for several bands, including Death Cab for Cutie. Dorky romantic lead Cohen made the band a huge facet of his personality throughout the show’s run. His fans no doubt followed suit.

The band played a few times on the show, each time earning yet another legion of young adorers. The O.C. was instrumental in getting the band on people’s radar. Death Cab is just one of the many bands this show helped prop up.

(Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns)