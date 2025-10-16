Paul McCartney Launches Contest Offering Front-Row Seats to Upcoming Chicago Concert, Plus Backstage Meet-and-Greet

Paul McCartney currently is making his way around North American on the 2025 leg of his ongoing Got Back Tour. In conjunction with the trek, the Beatles legend is giving a lucky fan the chance for a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience while helping to raise money for his Meat Free Monday charity.

McCartney has partnered with the Fandiem donation platform to launch a contest offering the winner and a guest a trip to Chicago to attend his November 24 show at the United Center. The prize includes front-row seats to the show, access to McCartney’s soundcheck, and the opportunity to meet Sir Paul backstage and take a photo with him. The winner also will be treated to a three-night hotel stay, a McCartney merch package, and a gift card that will pay for transportation to the venue and dinner for two.

Fans can enter the contest at Fandiem.com/PaulMcCartney until Monday, November 10, at 11:59 p.m. PT. You must be at least 18 years of age to enter. The winner will be chosen on Wednesday, November 12. Entrants are encouraged to donate money to Meat Free Monday, although a donation isn’t necessary to enter the contest. For more information, visit Fandiem.com.

McCartney has posted a video message on his social media pages to promote the giveaway.

“Hi, this is Paul McCartney here,” the rock legend says in the clip. “Listen, you want to win a trip to come and see me in Chicago at the end of the tour? The donations support Meat Free Monday, which is good for animals, people, and the planet. So, I hope to see you there. Yeah, you! Come on, get on board!”

About Meat Free Monday

McCartney, who’s a longtime vegetarian, teamed up with his daughters Mary and Stella to launch the Meat Free Monday campaign in 2009. The initiative encourages people to abstain from eating meat at least once during the week.

Visit MeatFreeMonday.com for more information about the organization.

About McCartney’s Current Tour

McCartney launched the latest leg of his Got Back Tour with a September 26 concert in Santa Barbrara, California. The 21-date North American outing is plotted out through a November 24-25 stand in Chicago at the United Center.

Paul’s next show takes on October 17 in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium. Check out a full list of tour dates at PaulMcCartney.com.

(Photo by MJ Kim/Courtesy of MPL Communications Ltd.)