3 Two-Hit Wonders From the 1970s That Every 70s Teen Remembers

If you were a 70s teen, you really got to enjoy some of the best music of the 20th century. And no matter how much time has passed since the 1970s, I bet you still remember the top two hits by the following two-hit wonders from the era. And you might be shocked to learn that they are two-hit wonders at all, considering how legendary these bands are. Let’s dive into some top-notch 70s rock music, shall we?

The Marshall Tucker Band

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The Marshall Tucker Band had two songs reach the Top 40 of the coveted Billboard Hot 100. Those include “Fire On The Mountain” from 1975 (No. 38) and “Heard It In A Love Song” from 1977 (No. 14). To be honest, I was surprised by this one. I could have sworn The Marshall Tucker Band had more hits, especially in the 70s. This Southern rock outfit is still together today, but it’s honestly nonsensical that they never had more crossover pop successes.

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Blue Öyster Cult

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Now this one was a real shocker. Blue Öyster Cult, one of the most memorable rock bands of the 70s, are technically two-hit wonders. The band’s only songs to reach the Top 40 of the Hot 100 are the ultra-memorable “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” from 1976 (No. 12) and “Burnin’ For You” from 1981 (No. 40). When I think of the 70s, I think of “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper”, as do many others. Thankfully, though, this hard rock proggy outfit is still together today. They really did deserve more hits.

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Stealers Wheel

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Stealers Wheel was around for a good time, not a long time. This Scottish pop-rock band was only together from 1972 to 1975, sans a brief reunion in the 2000s. And while they were together, they scored two hits on the Hot 100. Those hits are “Stuck In The Middle With You” from 1973 (No. 6) and “Star” from that same year (No. 29). This entry on our list of two-hit wonders from the 1970s could have made it further, I believe, if they had dropped more studio albums after 1975. Sadly, that never happened, as the band called it quits because of tension between the members and a lack of success of their final album, Right Or Wrong.

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(Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns)