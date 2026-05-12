4 One-Liner Songs From 1968 That Are as Ridiculous as They Are Incredible

By 1968, the Summer of Love had run its course, rock ‘n’ roll was expanding into new waves of abstract psychedelia, and the number of people experimenting with mind-altering substances was growing at an exponential rate. Unsurprisingly, this new, colorful reality was reflected in popular music of the time. Lyrics started sounding like they were written on acid because, frankly, a lot of them probably were. To call these songs’ lyrics trippy is not to belittle them or take away any profundity hiding in the abstract narratives. In fact, the sheer ridiculousness of these lyrics from 1968 is part of what made these songs so incredible.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Born To Be Wild” by Steppenwolf

The blues-heavy riff and John Kay’s impassioned vocals make “Born To Be Wild” a well-loved rock song, particularly in the context of fast cars and growling motorcycles. But some of the overlooked lyrics in the first half of the song are so fantastical and trippy that they sound like something your good-intentioned stoner friend would say while high.

“Yeah, darlin’, go and make it happen / Take the world in a love embrace / Fire all of your guns at once / and explode into space.”

“Happiness Is A Warm Gun” by The Beatles

John Lennon was no stranger to writing eccentric and indecipherable lyrics, but his subtle nod to people defecating on public property in “Happiness Is A Warm Gun” from The Beatles’ eponymous “White Album” from 1968 takes the cake as some of the weirder lyrics he wrote for the band. The song is so slinky and vibey, you would never imagine that’s what he’s talking about. But he is.

“Lying with his eyes while his hands are busy working overtime / A soap impression of his wife, which he ate and donated to the National Trust.”

“Not To Touch The Earth” by The Doors

The Doors’ 1968 track “Not To Touch The Earth” from Waiting For The Sun is one of the first times frontman Jim Morrison called himself the Lizard King. The nickname was objectively ridiculous, but it stuck. Fans started referring to Morrison as the reptilian ruler, even if no one really knew what that meant. Not even Morrison.

“Sun, sun, sun / burn, burn, burn / soon, soon, soon / moon, moon, moon / I will get you soon, soon, soon / I am the lizard king / I can do anything.”

“(Ballad Of The) Hip Death Goddess” by Ultimate Spinach

Ultimate Spinach was a psychedelic rock band from Boston, serving as an East Coast counterpart to the better-known acid rock bands from out West. “(Ballad Of The) Hip Death Goddess” is equal parts creepy and cool, an eight-minute closer to the A-side of their eponymous debut release that served as an anti-war concept album. Somehow, they made macabre lines about dead skin and cold lips still feel intriguing.

“See the glazed eyes / Touch the dead skin / Feel the cold lips / and know the word of the hip death goddess.”

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

