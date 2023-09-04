3 Work Songs to Listen to in Honor of Labor Day

Today (September 4) is Labor Day. The national holiday celebrates the laborers in the United States, those who toil every day to make sure bridges are safe and infrastructure is up to par. If we don’t take care of those who construct and keep up the world, we won’t have much left.

To wit, we tribute the American worker with three songs that may appeal to their sensibilities. Three rather different songs, as it would be. But three songs from three artists we all know and love.

1. “Maggie’s Farm,” Bob Dylan

Released in 1965 on the Bob Dylan album, Bringing It All Back Home, this song is one of rebellion. It helped propel Dylan’s electric career, after coming up as an acoustic folk artist, and its lyrics are all about not wanting to work on the farm “no more.” Sings Dylan,

I ain’t gonna work on Maggie’s Farm, no more

No, I ain’t gonna work on Maggie’s Farm, no more

Well, I wake up in the morning, fold my hands, and pray for rain

I got a head full of ideas, that are drivin’ me insane

It’s a shame, the way she makes me

Scrub the floor

I ain’t gonna work on, nah

I ain’t gonna work on Maggie’s Farm, no more

2. “9 To 5,” Dolly Parton

Written by country icon Dolly Parton for the 1980 film of the same name, this song is all about the struggle of the day job. While Dylan is pushing against the farm, Parton is rebelling against the office job and the city bossman. On the Oscar-nominated track, Parton sings,

Tumble out of bed

And stumble to the kitchen

Pour myself a cup of ambition

And yawn and stretch and try to come to life

Jump in the shower

And the blood starts pumpin’

Out on the streets, the traffic starts jumpin’

For folks like me on the job from 9 to 5

Workin’ 9 to 5

What a way to make a livin’

Barely gettin’ by

It’s all takin’ and no givin’

3. “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad,” John Denver

First published in 1894, this song is about just what it says it is. Working on the railroad was something that was done from coast to coast in the United States in the 1800s as the industry began to boom. Sung here by John Denver, the traditional song is one of commiseration. We all understand the drudgery. Sings Denver,

I’ve been working on the railroad

All the live-long day.

I’ve been working on the railroad

Just to pass the time away.

Can’t you hear the whistle blowing,

Rise up so early in the morn;

Can’t you hear the captain shouting,

“Dinah, blow your horn!”

Photo by PL Gould/IMAGES/Getty Images