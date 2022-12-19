American Songwriter wants to send you to the 30A Songwriters Festival! Celebrate 14 years of Hooks, Lines & Singers at the 14th Annual 30A Songwriters Festival scheduled for January 13 – 16, 2023. You and your guest will enjoy free tickets to a unique four day music extravaganza featuring over 175 songwriters and musicians performing original songs in various genres in 30 dedicated listening rooms along historic Highway 30A in South Walton, Florida. The 2023 lineup features an eclectic, powerhouse group of headliners from Lyle Lovett , Gin Blossoms , and Rickie Lee Jones to Morgan Wade , Yola , and Steve Earle . Ticket holders have access to these main stage shows + over 250 other sets throughout the weekend featuring Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers), Amy Grant, Tom Rush, Glen Phillips (Toad the Wet Sprocket), Adia Victoria, Brian Vander Ark (The Verve Pipe), The Black Opry Revue, Beth Nielsen Chapman, John Craigie, Shawn Mullins, Kathleen Edwards, John Paul White, James McMurtry, Darrell Scott, Tinsley Ellis, Chuck Prophet, Livingston Taylor, Lilly Hiatt, John Fullbright, and many, many more!