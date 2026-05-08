June 2, 2026 Standard Proof 219 Rep. John Lewis Way N, Nashville, TN 37219
Every ticket purchaser will receive one free raffle entry.
American Songwriter brings some of its favorite artists directly to your city for an unforgettable night of music, storytelling, and connection.
Hosted at Standard Proof — featuring Tennessee whiskey tastings, handcrafted cocktails, and intimate live performances.
Built for people who love songs and the stories behind them.
With flash tattoos from Nicolette Madlyne
If you’re still deciding whether to enter, you’re probably wondering how it all works. Here’s everything you need to know before beginning your entry process.
Have an additional question? Reach out to us directly below.
Voting begins on February 16, 2026. Anyone can vote once per day per unique email address until the voting deadline on March 31, 2026.
The Final Voting Deadline is March 31, 2026.
The Public’s Pick online votes will be a deciding factor (40%) in choosing the overall winner.
On premise votes at the finale event (40%) and American Songwriter Staff (20%) votes will also factor in the final results.
Votes are subject to review and will be disqualified if fake email addresses are used with the intent to deceive or manipulate the voting process.
The Top 3 Finalists will perform at The Basement East in Nashville, TN on March 31, 2026. Doors: 6PM
Yes, tickets are available for purchase online now here.