PROMOTION WINNERS

A Q&A With the Songs That Sync Contest Promotion Winner, Lydia Kaseta
It’s A Wonderful Write: “A Little Goes A Long Way” by Jayne and Jo
It’s A Wonderful Write (runner-up): “Pot in the Latkes” by MC Flow
March Forward: “Not Going Anywhere” by Makena Hartlin
Spring Breakup: “Got Away” By Ted Moock, Theo Kandel, Casey Smith (Van Buren)
May Flowers: “April doesn’t hurt here” By Sanna Antonia
Sounds Like Summer: “Next To You” By Jeremiah Rozet, Alyssa Jane Richardson (Sunflower Forum)
Sounds Like Summer (runner-up): “Redneck Weekend” By Josie Salvitti, Kelli Johnson, Mike Riley (Josie Sal)
Highway Hits: “Like No One’s Watching” By FLAVIA
Heart Toppers: “I’m Gonna Name a Record After You” By Kennedy Wilde, Sara Bares and Reid Sorel
Home Sweet Home: “My Hometown” By Maura Streppa and Claire Kelly
Songs That Sync: “Gorilla Grip” By Greg Shilling
Songs That Sync: “Black Powder Smoke” By Lydia Kaseta, Nate Sander & Dylan Owen
Songsgiving: “Skeletons” By Marcello Greco
It’s A Wonderful Write: “Under the Tree” By Sam Palladio and Cassadee Pope
March Forward: “Dollar and A Dream” By SongBird The Goddess
Spring Breakup: “Tell Him About Me” By Preston LeMacks, John Strandell and Jessica LeMacks
Sounds Like Summer: “Chillo” By Jeff Dayton
Highway Hits: “Caffeine & Gasoline” By Scott Voelkerding
Heart Toppers: “i think i might be in love”
By Nate Benson aka bnsn
Home Sweet Home: “I Wanna Go Home” By Trey Hill & Ryan Corn (Younger Sun)
Songs That Sync: “midnight snack” By Kiran + Nivi
“Fire Escape” by Matthew Mayfield
Songsgiving: “Seasons” by Chris McQuistion, Jonathan Jackson & Leslie McKee
SXSW VIP Experience: “Blame Me” By Dakota
May Flowers: “pink moon spring” By Belle Shea
Sounds Like Summer: “Coastline” By my friends call me Mel
Make it Count: “What’s It All Mean?” By The Philharmonik
Heart Toppers: “Dating Isn’t Fun” By Sade Frame
Still Standing: “Boulder” By Matt Jordan
Home Sweet Home: “Drunk In Paris” By Connor Pledger
Songs That Sync: “The Fence” By Josh Adams & “I Think I Like It” By Daniel Read
Songs That Sync: “You Lied” By Caitlynne Curtis
Heart Toppers: “How Forever Sounds” By Chris Nelson
Make Some WAVs: “Your Memory Drinks for Free” By Dennis Gilkey
Home Sweet Home: “Miss Missouri” By Josh Howerton, AJ Mather and Josiah Schools
Autumn Leaves: “Red, Yellow and You” By Josh Parolin
Autumn Leaves: “Seasons” By Arianna Pappas, Joseph Wandass IV and Julia Morey
Songsgiving: “Thank the Ones Who Serve” by Carla Gordon
It’s A Wonderful Write (runner-up): “The Year We Had Nothing For Christmas” by Douglas Westberg
March Forward: “Take it to the Grave” by David Taub
Spring Breakup: “Birthday Cake For Breakfast” By Nancy Johnson
Sounds Like Summer (runner-up): “Borderline Carolina” By Randy Monchick and Jon Decious
Red, Write & Blue: “She Still Waves” By Wesley Tibbets
Highway Hits: “Good Time Comin” By Willie Stone
Autumn Leaves: “LILAC SKIES” By Ralston Wells, Brooke Hatala and Daniel Leathersic
It’s A Wonderful Write: “New Year, New Me” By Daniel Foshee, Marcus Hooper and Alex Perkins
March Forward: “Tomorrow’s On Our Side” By Matt Jaffe
Spring Breakup: “A Prayer in Heaven or a Chance in Hell” by Debby Dever
Sounds Like Summer: “Across the world” By Jan Kolle
Red, Write & Blue: “The Promiseland” By David McMillin
Highway Hits: “The Pedal on the Right” By Elizabeth Grace
Heart Toppers: “Love Lies”
By Corben Champoux, Meagan Brianne Allen & Jolyn Marie Bistodeau
Make Some WAVs:
“Honky Tonk Hair” By Mary Zalla, Bill DiLuigi & Taylor Borton
“life of the party”
By Cat Flint, Tory Grace & Tyler Bank
Home Sweet Home: “Rather Be Lonely” By Madeline Hutchinson
Spring Breakup: “Can’t Hold The River” By Jordon Frank
Sounds Like Summer: “Shade Me In the Summertime” by Sara Leibman
Co-Write Delight: “Make Her Cry” By Joyce Sampson and Kevin Curry
Make It Count: “Let’s LOVE BETTER” By Simone Lazer and Melissa Bollea Rowe
Heart Toppers: “Some Time Next Time” by Robin Mac
Home Sweet Home: “Home By Dinner” By Shawn Chambliss
SXSW VIP Experience: “Weekend Lover” By Ainae
March Forward: “Good Days” by Phoebe Katis
Spring Breakup: “Strangers” By Riell Phillipos, Catherine Bliemel, Laurel Clouston (RIELL)
Lights, Camera, Talent (Music Video): “Medusa” By SkyDxddy
Lights, Camera, Talent (Live Performance): “Days Gone” By Nic Jackson and Melissa Kerry
Highway Hits Grand Prize: “Nothing to Lose” By Douwe Bob
Highway Hits: “Burning Bridges” By EMMMA, Ben Wylen, Andrea Rosario
License to Sync: “King Parade (Take Me Back)” By Noah Vernon, Ethan Reginato
SXSW VIP Experience: “CASTLE DOOR” By Grandmaster
March Forward: “Run” By Ian Brown
Lights, Camera, Talent Music Video: “Rein It In Cowboy” By Haley Spence Brown and Jack Hackett (The Doohickeys)
Lights, Camera, Talent Live Performance: “Mercy” By Julie Odnoralov (julie on the internet), Ruslan Odnoralov and Jeremy Claudio
Lydia Kaseta is one of two winners of American Songwriter’s Songs That Sync Promotion for her track, “Black Powder Smoke.” More
Greg Shilling’s song “Gorilla Grip” has been named one of two winners for American Songwriter’s Songs That Sync Promotion. More
“Red, Yellow and You” Written by Josh Parolin Interview by American Songwriter Videos by American Songwriter Josh Parolin is the American Songwriter 2025 Autumn Leaves Contest Promotion winner for his More
“Miss Missouri” Written by Josh Howerton, AJ Mather and Josiah Schools Interview by American Songwriter Videos by American Songwriter Josh Howerton, AJ Mather and Josiah Schools are the American Songwriter More
“My Hometown” By Maura Streppa and Claire Kelly Interview by American Songwriter Videos by American Songwriter Maura Streppa and Claire Kelly are the American Songwriter Home Sweet Home Song Contest More
“King Parade (Take Me Back)”Written by Noah Vernon, Ethan ReginatoInterview by American Songwriter Videos by American Songwriter Noah Vernon is the American Songwriter License to Sync Road Ready Talent Contest More