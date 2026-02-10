 Promotion Winners - American Songwriter

The American Songwriter Contest Promotion Winners

Showcasing Contest Promotion Talent

PROMOTION WINNERS

of American Songwriter’s Contest
Explore standout talents recognized across our five unique contests.
Recent Winners

Past Promotion Winners

SC logo

It’s A Wonderful Write“A Little Goes A Long Way” by Jayne and Jo

It’s A Wonderful Write (runner-up): “Pot in the Latkes” by MC Flow

March Forward: “Not Going Anywhere” by Makena Hartlin

Spring Breakup: “Got Away” By Ted Moock, Theo Kandel, Casey Smith (Van Buren)

May Flowers: April doesn’t hurt here” By Sanna Antonia

Sounds Like Summer: “Next To You” By Jeremiah Rozet, Alyssa Jane Richardson (Sunflower Forum)

Sounds Like Summer (runner-up): “Redneck Weekend” By Josie Salvitti, Kelli Johnson, Mike Riley (Josie Sal)

Highway Hits: “Like No One’s Watching” By FLAVIA

Heart Toppers: “I’m Gonna Name a Record After You”  By Kennedy Wilde, Sara Bares and Reid Sorel

Home Sweet Home: “My Hometown” By Maura Streppa and Claire Kelly

Songs That Sync: “Gorilla Grip” By Greg Shilling 

Songs That Sync: “Black Powder Smoke” By Lydia Kaseta, Nate Sander & Dylan Owen

Songsgiving: “Skeletons” By Marcello Greco

It’s A Wonderful Write: “Under the Tree” By Sam Palladio and Cassadee Pope

March Forward: “Dollar and A Dream” By SongBird The Goddess

Spring Breakup: “Tell Him About Me” By Preston LeMacks, John Strandell and Jessica LeMacks

Sounds Like Summer: “Chillo” By Jeff Dayton

Highway Hits: “Caffeine & Gasoline” By Scott Voelkerding

Heart Toppers: “i think i might be in love”
By Nate Benson aka bnsn

Home Sweet Home: “I Wanna Go Home”  By Trey Hill & Ryan Corn (Younger Sun)

Songs That Sync: “midnight snack” By Kiran + Nivi

“Fire Escape” by Matthew Mayfield

Songsgiving: “Seasons” by Chris McQuistion, Jonathan Jackson & Leslie McKee

SXSW VIP Experience“Blame Me” By Dakota

May Flowers: pink moon spring” By Belle Shea

Sounds Like Summer: Coastline” By my friends call me Mel

Make it Count: “What’s It All Mean?” By The Philharmonik

Heart Toppers: “Dating Isn’t Fun” By Sade Frame

Still Standing: “Boulder” By Matt Jordan

Home Sweet Home: “Drunk In Paris” By Connor Pledger

Songs That Sync: “The Fence” By Josh Adams & “I Think I Like It” By Daniel Read

Songs That Sync: “You Lied” By Caitlynne Curtis

Heart Toppers: “How Forever Sounds” By Chris Nelson

Make Some WAVs: “Your Memory Drinks for Free” By Dennis Gilkey

Home Sweet Home: “Miss Missouri” By Josh Howerton, AJ Mather and Josiah Schools

Autumn Leaves: “Red, Yellow and You” By Josh Parolin

Autumn Leaves: “Seasons” By Arianna Pappas, Joseph Wandass IV and Julia Morey

Songsgiving: “Thank the Ones Who Serve” by Carla Gordon

It’s A Wonderful Write (runner-up): “The Year We Had Nothing For Christmas” by Douglas Westberg

March Forward: “Take it to the Grave” by David Taub

Spring Breakup: “Birthday Cake For Breakfast” By Nancy Johnson

Sounds Like Summer (runner-up): “Borderline Carolina” By Randy Monchick and Jon Decious

Red, Write & Blue: “She Still Waves” By Wesley Tibbets

Highway Hits: “Good Time Comin”  By Willie Stone

Autumn Leaves: “LILAC SKIES” By Ralston Wells, Brooke Hatala and Daniel Leathersic 

It’s A Wonderful Write: New Year, New Me” By Daniel Foshee, Marcus Hooper and Alex Perkins

March Forward: “Tomorrow’s On Our Side” By Matt Jaffe

Spring Breakup: “A Prayer in Heaven or a Chance in Hell” by Debby Dever

Sounds Like Summer: “Across the world” By Jan Kolle

Red, Write & Blue: “The Promiseland” By David McMillin

Highway Hits: “The Pedal on the Right” By Elizabeth Grace

Heart Toppers: “Love Lies”
By Corben Champoux, Meagan Brianne Allen & Jolyn Marie Bistodeau

“Honky Tonk Hair” By Mary Zalla, Bill DiLuigi & Taylor Borton

“Lonely Man”
By Karl Westman

“life of the party”
By Cat Flint, Tory Grace & Tyler Bank

Home Sweet Home: “Rather Be Lonely”  By Madeline Hutchinson

Spring Breakup: “Can’t Hold The River” By Jordon Frank

Sounds Like Summer: “Shade Me In the Summertime” by Sara Leibman

Co-Write Delight: “Make Her Cry” By Joyce Sampson and Kevin Curry

Make It Count: “Let’s LOVE BETTER” By Simone Lazer and Melissa Bollea Rowe

Heart Toppers: “Some Time Next Time” by Robin Mac

Home Sweet Home: “Home By Dinner” By Shawn Chambliss

SXSW VIP Experience: “Weekend Lover” By Ainae

March Forward: “Good Days” by Phoebe Katis

Spring Breakup: “Strangers” By Riell Phillipos, Catherine Bliemel, Laurel Clouston (RIELL)

Lights, Camera, Talent (Music Video): “Medusa” By SkyDxddy

Lights, Camera, Talent (Live Performance): “Days Gone” By Nic Jackson and Melissa Kerry

Highway Hits Grand Prize: “Nothing to Lose” By Douwe Bob

Highway Hits: “Burning Bridges” By EMMMA,  Ben Wylen,  Andrea Rosario

License to Sync: “King Parade (Take Me Back)” By Noah Vernon, Ethan Reginato

SXSW VIP Experience: CASTLE DOOR” By Grandmaster

March Forward: “Run” By Ian Brown

Lights, Camera, Talent Music Video: “Rein It In Cowboy” By Haley Spence Brown and Jack Hackett (The Doohickeys)

Lights, Camera, Talent Live Performance: “Mercy” By Julie Odnoralov (julie on the internet), Ruslan Odnoralov and Jeremy Claudio

Frequently asked questions

If you’re still deciding whether to enter, you’re probably wondering how it all works. Here’s everything you need to know before entering a promotion.

Have an additional question? Reach out to us directly below. 

CONTACT US

If you submit your entry into an eligible contest during a promotion period, it will automatically be included in the promotion.

Note: The promotion will not show up on your receipt.

Special promotions are a way for us to offer additional prizes and recognition to our contest entrants! They only run for a short period of time, and by entering during a promotion period, your submission will be considered for both promotional prizes + the respective contest prizes.

All promotion entries are reviewed and screened by multiple professional songwriters contracted by American Songwriter.

