Introducing the 2026 American Songwriter Lyric Contest Judges

Meet the 2026 American Songwriter Lyric Contest judges! From GRAMMY winners to chart-topping storytellers behind some of today’s biggest hits, this year’s panel brings together the best in songwriting talent and artistry. Learn more about our judges below!

The Band Perry

The Band Perry is a GRAMMY®, CMA, and ACM Award-winning trio known for their genre-defying sound and bold artistic reinvention. Since bursting onto the scene with their 9x Platinum smash hit “If I Die Young,” the Band, led by the artistic eye and creative direction of lead singer / songwriter, Kimberly Perry, have captivated audiences worldwide. The band’s 2025 return marks the end of hiatus and the start of the band’s next era.

Spanning a decade-plus of music and two albums, The Band Perry has sold two and a half million albums, 12 million singles, and racked up over 1 billion streams. Their success story continues to grow both domestically and globally, a talent powerhouse touting sold-out world tours, six #1 singles, multiple RIAA Platinum and Gold certifications, and pioneering chart success. Their Appalachian gothic sound is amplified by heartfelt, original storytelling, dynamic musicianship, and high-energy performance. Known for pushing creative boundaries while staying rooted in Southern tradition, the trio continues to evolve — both artistically and as individuals.

Parker Welling

Parker Welling is a GRAMMY-nominated songwriter who has written six country radio hits, including five multi-platinum #1 singles including “Yours”, “Love You Like I Used To”, “Blue Tacoma”, and “Every Little Thing” by Russell Dickerson, “What’s Your Country Song” by Thomas Rhett, and Top Ten hit “Creek Will Rise” with Conner Smith. Welling has landed several other hits on Billboard’s Canada Country chart with Mackenzie Porter’s platinum single “These Days”, Dallas Smith “Singing In A Beer”, and Madeline Merlo “Tim and Faith”. Additionally, she has had songs recorded by Keith Urban, Lady A, Kelsea Ballerini, Lauren Alaina, Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch, Tim McGraw, Megan Moroney, Tyler Hubbard, Kimberly Perry, George Birge, Carly Pearce, Alana Springsteen, Mickey Guyton, Chris Young, Chase Matthew, Thelma & James, Maddie & Tae, The Castellows and more, including radio singles with Lauren Alaina/Lainey Wilson, Hannah Ellis, Morgan Evans, Tenille Arts, and NEEDTOBREATHE/Carrie Underwood.

Caitlyn Smith

Caitlyn Smith is a critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, and producer whose genre-spanning work has been recorded by Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Meghan Trainor & John Legend, Mumford & Sons, and more. Also a celebrated recording artist, Caitlyn is known for her masterful lyrics and emotional depth across country, pop, Americana, and beyond.

Chase McDaniel

Raised by his grandparents in the small Kentucky town of Greensburg, Chase McDaniel is one of Nashville’s most tenacious singer-songwriters and a shining example of how kindness, persistence, and curiosity can pay off. After graduating from the University of Louisville, he pursued his dream of making Country music all the way to Nashville. But the streetwise go-getter, who’s no stranger to hard times, quickly found misfortune once again – this time courtesy of the pandemic. Jobless and down to his last $12, he almost packed it up and headed home, then found a lifeline in a friend who loaned him enough to cover rent for just a few more weeks. During that time, McDaniel submitted over 50 job applications and finally landed a gig, working double shifts and sleeping as little as four hours a night while writing and recording with his producer and best friend Jerry Jacobs in whatever spare time he could find. Grateful for the second chance, McDaniel poured his heart and soul into his music, sharing the good, the bad, and the ugly, and steadily winning over a growing community of fans who’ve connected with his honesty and strength through vulnerability – not to mention his enigmatic swagger. Over the last few years, he’s scored the #1 spot on the Billboard Country Digital Song Sales and iTunes Country single charts with the self-aware “Project” and reached #3 (all-genre) for “Your Daughter” (a heartbreaking track written about his sister). The Big Machine Records talent released his debut EP Blame It All On Country Music in early 2024, and began taking his Country-Rock sound and rich baritone vocals to sold-out audiences across the country. Named a “Rising Country Stars To Know” by GRAMMY.com, his first single “Burned Down Heaven” is setting fire to Country radio after delivering his acclaimed autobiographical debut album Lost Ones. McDaniel’s ultimate aim is to help others find the light.

Danielle Bradbery

Danielle Bradbery is a Texas-born singer and songwriter whose dynamic blend of country, pop, and R&B has defined her as one of country’s most versatile voices. Rising to fame at just 16, she has since released multiple acclaimed albums and charting singles like “The Heart of Dixie” and “Worth It,” earning ACM and CMT Award nominations. Known for her heartfelt storytelling and effortless vocal range, Bradbery has collaborated with artists including Thomas Rhett, Diplo, Nick Jonas, and Zac Brown Band, while continuing to captivate audiences with her honest lyrics and evolving sound. She recently released her brand new single ‘Dent’ and has more new music on the horizon.

Erin Enderlin

Known for vivid storytelling, Opry regular Erin Enderlin has penned songs for artists including Alan Jackson, Lee Ann Womack, Reba, Willie Nelson, The War And Treaty, and Shania Twain, including songs for the upcoming Morgan Freeman/Kevin Costner produced limited series The Gray House. In 2020, her artistry was featured in the Country Music Hall of Fame American Currents exhibit.

Lily Rose

Lily Rose broke through with 2020 viral hit “Villain,” earning national recognition and joining tours with Sam Hunt, Luke Bryan, and Shania Twain, along with acclaim from the ACM and GLAAD. Now, Lily unveils her debut full-length album I Know What I Want, showcasing a fusion of country, pop, and hip-hop grounded in her signature storytelling and powerful fan connection.

Katie Pruitt

Katie Pruitt is living proof of music’s power to transform the way we experience the world. Soon after the arrival of her acclaimed debut Expectations— a 2020 LP on which she documented her journey in growing up queer in the Christian South — the Georgia-bred singer/songwriter/guitarist heard from countless listeners that her songs had impacted their lives on an elemental level. With her sophomore album Mantras, the Nashville-based musician now looks inward to explore such matters as gender identity, self-compassion or the lack thereof, and the struggle for peace in times of chaos and uncertainty — ultimately arriving at a body of work that speaks to the strength in undoing harmful self-beliefs and fully living your truth.

Baylee Littrell

Baylee Littrell first earned national recognition on American Idol Season 23, where he signaled his authenticity by auditioning with an original song. With his compelling live performance of “Hey Jesus,” Baylee forged a deep connection with audiences, garnering an outpouring of emotional responses and over 2 million views online. Now released as his latest single, the track marks the first offering from Baylee’s upcoming album and sets the tone for a new era of introspective, sonically diverse music. Raised on the road with his father, Baylee made his Broadway debut at 13 in Disaster!, earning a Drama Desk nomination. He released his debut single “Boxes” in 2019, followed by his full-length album 770-Country in 2020, which he brought to life on stage opening for the Backstreet Boys on their DNA Tour. His 2022 EP, Vol. 1, featured all original material and showcased his ability to blend indie, pop, country and rock influences into something uniquely his. Also an accomplished visual artist, Baylee’s paintings and illustrations reflect the same emotional depth as his music. Now, with a new project on the horizon, he continues to carve out a path defined by honesty, authenticity and connection.

Kassi Ashton

With a little bit of rock and a hell of a lot of soul, MCA Nashville’s Kassi Ashton is set to take the music world by storm. Praised by Rolling Stone and People as a fearless, standout storyteller, she’s earned acclaim for songs like “Drive You Out Of My Mind” and “Called Crazy.” She recently released her debut album – Made From The Dirt.

Harper Grace

Curb Records recording artist and songwriter Harper Grace is a Texas native with 12 million global career streams and two performances on The TODAY Show under her belt. Harper’s recent song releases — including: “IDK” with Franklin Jonas, “Freedom” with Kelsey Hart, and “Live Lonely” with Mason Ramsey — along with her vocal prowess, songwriting abilities, and undeniable personality are propelling her rise. In addition to CMT recently premiering the live video of “IDK” with Franklin Jonas, Harper also performed “IDK” with Franklin Jonas multiple times during JonasCon at American Dream in New Jersey. Harper has opened for OneRepublic, Maddie & Tae, Dylan Scott, Sara Evans, Martina McBride, Lily Rose, Ingrid Andress, and Josh Turner, among others. Harper’s initial experience in the spotlight came at just 11 years old when her first public performance of the national anthem didn’t go as planned, eliciting widespread criticism and bullying from an array of online observers and media outlets. Seven years later, Harper redeemed herself by returning to the same stadium and nailing a version of the patriotic song. With a huge heart towards encouraging and reminding people of all ages that the bullies don’t win, Harper continues on her Redemption Tour where she shares her anti-bullying story at schools and sings the national anthem at high-profile venues, including NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS games.