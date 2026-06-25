Alan Jackson Releases Romantic Cover in Honor of His Wife Ahead of Last-Ever Concert

Alan Jackson is paying tribute to his bride. Ahead of the final concert of his career, the country singer released a cover of Orleans’ “Still the One.”

On his Instagram account, Jackson explained how the 1976 hit has a special meaning for him and his wife, Denise.

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“One of Alan’s most cherished memories is meeting his future wife, Denise, while she practiced her cheerleading routine to ‘Still The One,’ originally recorded by Orleans,” the post read. “Nearly 50 years later, she’s still the one.”

It’s a fitting time for Jackson to be sentimental. The singer is gearing up for his last-ever show at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on June 27.

What to Know About Alan Jackson’s Final Concert

Dubbed Last Call With Alan – The Finale, the concert will feature performances from Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, and Miranda Lambert.

Little Big Town, Jake Owen, John Pardi, Thomas Rhett, George Strait, Carrie Underwood, and Lainey Wilson are also set to take the stage at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

Rounding out the lineup are Lee Ann Womack, Adam Wright, Big City Brian Wright, and Carlisle Wright.

When Jackson announced his last-ever concert, he explained, “We just felt like we had to end it all where it all started, and that’s in Nashville, Tennessee–Music City–where country music lives. I gotta do the last one there.”

After the concert sold out, Jackson released another statement to his fans.

“I’m proud and overwhelmed by the response from my fans,” he said. “I’m just sorry there weren’t enough seats for everybody who wanted one. I appreciate all the people that have come to my shows and supported me over the years.”

The Nashville event has already sold out. However, Jackson recently announced that fans in Music City can watch a livestream of the concert at The Fisher Center.

Additionally, later this year, the concert will air on NBC and stream next day on Peacock.

In an Instagram post, Jackson wrote that the TV special will celebrate “the music, memories, and fans who have been part of the journey every step of the way!”

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images