How To Watch Alan Jackson’s Final Concert: Streaming Options and Every Guest Performer

Country singer Alan Jackson is going out with a bang on Saturday, June 27.

The “Chatahoochee” singer’s finale show, Last Call: One More for the Road — The Finale, will take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, and includes an all-star lineup of country music talent.

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In addition to a show from Jackson, the audience will be treated to performances from Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Jake Owen, Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson, Lee Ann Womack, and country music legend George Strait.

The audience will also hear songs from Jackson’s nephews, Adam Wright and Brian Wright, and his great-niece, Carslile Wright.

In a video posted to Instagram in October of 2025, Jackson promoted his final show in an emotional speech.

“And y’all may have heard that I’m, kind of winding down and uh, in fact this is my last road show of my career,” he explained. “I just felt like I had to end it all where it all started, and that’s Nashville, Tennessee, music city, where country music is born and lives.”

Where To Watch Alan Jackson’s Final Show

Even though Alan Jackson’s finale show is technically sold out, there are still ways for fans to tune in on Saturday night.

If you secured a ticket to the show at Nissan Stadium, parking lots will open at 2 pm local time for those who want to get to Broadway a few hours in advance. The gates will open at around 4 pm, and the show will start at 6.

There will also be a livestream taking place in the middle of Broadway for fans who want to watch the show for free. This event will also feature live performances from country singers James Carothers and Cory Farley. Both artists have opened for Jackson, and are regular performers at AJ’s Good Time Bar.

Belmont University’s Fisher Center, along with the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, will also be hosting their own livestreams.

According to WSMV4, the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts will open its doors at 6:30 pm. The museum’s livestream will take place in The CMA Theatre at 8:30 pm and will only show Jackson’s performance.

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