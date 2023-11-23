4 Albums That Define Emo Rock–Paramore, Fall Out Boy, and More

Rock has many sub-genres. Each of them is as integral to the history of the genre as the next. In the late ’00s, emo rock was all the rage–literally. Bands like Paramore and Fall Out Boy took their pain, heartache, and anger and infused it into their amped-up musicality. Find four albums that helped to define the titular emo sound, below.

Paramore‘s sophomore album, Riot!, saw them up the ante tenfold from their debut record. Front woman Hayley Williams lets her emotions flow freely behind the microphone, which is one of the most important facets of emo rock. No one can deny the power of “Misery Business” or “That’s What You Get.” They’re some of their biggest hits for a reason.

3. A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out – Panic! At The Disco

Panic! At The Disco is another powerhouse force in the emo scene. Their debut album, A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out, inspired countless subsequent bands. The breakout hit from the record, “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” is instantly recognizable and still has a hold on the rock listening world today.

2. From Under the Cork Tree – Fall Out Boy

From Under the Cork Tree features some of Fall Out Boy‘s biggest hits–i.e. “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” and “Dance, Dance.” Given the band’s prestige in the emo-rock community, it only makes sense to put their breakthrough album on this list. The guitar tones, the grungy lyrics, and the deep emotion within this album are all paramount in the formation of the emo crop.

1. The Black Parade – My Chemical Romance

Perhaps the most emo of all is The Black Parade by My Chemical Romance. We couldn’t think of many things more melancholy than a concept record about a man reckoning with his imminent death. Nevertheless, there is beauty in this pain. Along the way, the main character reflects on his life and comes away with some pretty stunning revelations. The band crafted something pretty timeless here.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)