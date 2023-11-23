Here’s Why Performers Lip Sync at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Ever wonder why it sometimes looks like the performers at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade are obviously lip syncing? That’s because they are. Don’t be too shocked; that doesn’t mean they’re lip syncing at their shows or other performances. There’s a good reason for the practice at the parade, and it’s been going on for years.

Performers lip sync on parade floats simply because the moving float makes it difficult to get a good live performance. There are external factors like movement, weather, and acoustics that can affect an artist’s voice and the way sound travels. So, they record their performance and lip sync to their own voice to provide a much better experience for spectators but also for themselves.

Parade officials have previously apologized for the lip syncing when fans called out John Legend and Rita Ora in 2018. Ora’s performance had a visible delay, and fans were quick to take to social media about it. In a statement, the parade wrote, “During today’s NBC broadcast of the [Macy’s Parade] several recording artists experienced technical difficulties that negatively impacted their performance. We apologize and want fans to know these issues were out of the artists’ control.”

The lip syncing itself is a practice that has been occurring at the parade for a number of years without incident, but sometimes technical difficulties make it more obvious. But, apparently, not all artists choose to lip sync. That same year, Kelly Clarkson took to social media to clarify that she performed live, despite the weather and moving parade float. If anyone can do it, it’s going to be America’s original idol.

Additionally, the weather can also be a detriment to the balloons. When there are gusty winds over 35 miles per hour, the balloons can’t fly. There’s a bit of a gust today, so if you notice the balloons are flying a little low, that’s why.

As for the performers, Cher is most likely going to perform from her new album Christmas, alongside Chicago who also released a holiday album recently. The parade is also featuring Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, Bell Biv DeVoe, Brandy, En Vogue, Jessie James Decker, Ashley Park, ENHYPEN, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, and Pentatonix, among a few others.

(Featured Image by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)