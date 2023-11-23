Fans React to Al Roker’s Return to Hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is as much a part of the holiday as football, big meals, and family gatherings. At the same time, Al Roker is a fixture of the annual parade coverage. After more than two decades of hosting coverage, he missed last year due to health issues. This year, though, Roker is back and fans are excited to see him.

Last year, Roker missed the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years. A blood clot in his leg sent clots into his lungs. As a result, the beloved Today weatherman spent some time in the hospital.

During last year’s parade, Roker gave fans a health update on social media. He posted a video of him wearing a mask and walking down a hospital hall. “This is my version of the Thanksgiving Day parade—getting ready to leave the hospital. Time to blow this taco stand,” he said in the short clip.

This morning, a much healthier Roker kicked off the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Look, I missed last year. I am so thankful to be anywhere this year, but especially here,” he said as the festivities began.

The floats and performances are as good as usual. However, Roker is getting more social media love than any of the other parade attractions.

One viewer tweeted about why the weatherman is so entertaining to watch. “My favorite part of Thanksgiving is watching Al Roker’s thinly veiled rage every time his bits get stepped on or his mic gets cut off.”

One X user tweeted. “If you’re not tweeting about the parade, football, or food today then just log off. Let us have this one day of wholesome fun.” Then, he quote tweeted himself, adding, “I’m mostly here for Al Roker.”

One fan gave a nod to Roker’s fashion sense. “Everyone talks about Steve Harvey’s drip but no one talks about Al Roker’s. Erasure! Roker’s fits go so hard. Let’s put some respect on my king’s name.”

“Al Roker is a national treasure,” another parade viewer tweeted, getting to the heart of the matter.

One parade viewer summed up what many were thinking in a single sentence. “Great to see Al Roker,” they tweeted.

