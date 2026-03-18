4 Amazing Songs That Barely Squeaked Into the US Pop Charts in 1986

Music fans, if you ever want a temporary getaway from the serious issues in the world, we suggest that you dive into the pop charts from the past. It’s fascinating to find out where some beloved songs landed. For example, we’d put these four songs from 1986 on any playlist. And yet none of them made it past No. 30 on the US pop charts that year.

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“For America” by Jackson Browne

Jackson Browne had tried to make subtle points about the direction his country was heading on his 1983 hit single “Lawyers In Love”. But most people missed the message amidst the engaging musical hooks. On his 1986 album Lives in The Balance, whose very title hints at the severity of the issues he was highlighting, he put the message front and center. “For America” is a searing track whose main point is that it’s not un-American to question the actions of the powers that be within the country. The saxophone work of Phil Kenzie helped make the medicine go down smooth, and “For America” made it to No. 30.

“Taken In” by Mike + The Mechanics

Mike + The Mechanics originated because Mike Rutherford wanted a creative sidelight a la the solo albums of his Genesis bandmate Phil Collins. But Rutherford didn’t see himself as a lead singer. Therefore, he hired a pair of aces in that department in Paul Carrack and Paul Young. Carrack took lead on the band’s first single “Silent Running”, while Young tackled follow-up “All I Need Is A Miracle”. Both songs were big hits, which meant that there wasn’t as much left on the bone for third single “Taken In” at radio. But the lovely ballad, sung by Young, still had enough juice to squeak into the No. 32 spot.

“I’m Not The One” by The Cars

The Cars took their victory lap with the Greatest Hits album that they released in 1985. At that point, you could argue that there was no bigger band in the world. Their 1984 album Heartbeat City provided a bevy of hits, including the all-time classic “Drive”. They appeared at Live Aid to great acclaim in 1985. And sure enough, “Tonight She Comes”, a new song that they released for the compilation, kept up the momentum by hitting the Top 10. “I’m Not The One”, a mesmerizing ballad with circus-like musical backing, first appeared on the 1981 album Shake It Up. The band did a remix and released it as a single in early 1986, and it worked its way to No. 32.

“Needles And Pins” by Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers With Stevie Nicks

Jack Nitzsche and Sonny Bono are credited as writers of “Needles And Pins”, although Jackie DeShannon, who first recorded it in 1963, claimed to be involved as well. The British band The Searchers had the biggest hit with it a year later. Many others recorded it over the years. Cut to late 1985, when Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers released their concert compilation album Pack Up The Plantation: Live! Included there was an ebullient reading of the song by Petty and his good buddy Stevie Nicks, which was recorded in 1981. Released as a single to promote the live album, it earned enough airplay to land at No. 37 in early 1986.

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