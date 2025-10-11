4 Beatles Songs That Fans Tend to Skip Over (And I Understand Why)

The Beatles produced some of the most enduring hits of the 20th century. But there’s no such thing as a perfect band. A few of the Fab Four’s songs earn a skip from more than a few fans, and I can understand why. Let’s take a look at just a few Beatles songs that tend to earn a skip from fans, and why that’s totally understandable.

“You Like Me Too Much”

This song is an early example of George Harrison’s songwriting within the group. Some of his best work would make its way to Abbey Road, with ideas that rivaled those of Lennon-McCartney, but a few of his early songwriting ventures made it to previous albums like Help!.

It’s worth noting that no young songwriter is perfect at their craft from the get-go. “You Like Me Too Much” isn’t particularly interesting, and the production of this song isn’t the best. It feels almost unfinished, and Harrison sounds a bit insecure on his vocal track. George Martin’s organ contribution is also a bit on the silly side.

“Run For Your Life”

Well, I couldn’t avoid this one. “Run For Your Life” is a bit of a blight on The Beatles’ discography. While Rubber Soul is an excellent album, this particular song is a bit too uncomfortable for most Beatlemaniacs’ tastes. It’s not the worst work that The Beatles ever released, but it’s a bit of an Elvis Presley ripoff with extremely unsettling lyrics. John Lennon himself even hated it.

“Mr. Moonlight”

This track on Beatles For Sale isn’t the worst song on the planet, but it does exemplify how burnt out the Fab Four were around the end of 1964. Constant touring, endless recording sessions, the emotional toll of Beatlemania… They were tired, and rightfully so. They held it together brilliantly throughout their career, but “Mr. Moonlight” is a somewhat lazy cover of a Dr. Feelgood original. People wanted Beatles originals, not covers. And that organ solo is pretty goofy, not going to lie.

“Dizzy Miss Lizzy”

Another tune from Help! makes it to this list of Beatles songs that tend to earn a skip. “Dizzy Miss Lizzy” is a cover of a rock and roll classic by Larry Williams, and it’s a decent enough song. That being said, it’s yet another cover that eats up playtime better suited for the songwriting talents of Lennon-McCartney. The band’s performance certainly has energy, but I would have loved for an original song to have taken its place on the album.

Photo by Frank Apthorp/Daily Mail/Shutterstock