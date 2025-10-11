On This Day in 2019, Country Music Said Goodbye to This Pedal Steel Legend and Longtime Sideman to George Jones and Tammy Wynette

In September 1955, George Jones reached the Billboard country chart for the first time with “Why Baby Why.” It certainly wouldn’t be his last, as Jones went on to have one of the most influential country music careers of all time. Throughout his storied time onstage, the native Texan was always surrounded by his faithful band, the Jones Boys. On this day in 2019, Sonny Curtis, a longtime member of the Jones Boys, died at age 83.

Videos by American Songwriter

Sonny Curtis Stayed With Tammy Wynette After Divorce

According to his online biography, Sonny Curtis grew up hating the sound of the pedal steel guitar, which would later become the focal point of his career. That changed when he met steel guitar player Bobby Irwin. Despite a steep learning curve made steeper by the fact that his strings were on backwards, Curtis would eventually master the instrument.

At some point, George Jones got wind of his talent. Curtis joined the Jones Boys in 1964, and went on to play for both “Possum” and his then-wife, Tammy Wynette. If you go back and listen to some of Jones’ ’60s-era albums, like his first and only solo No. 1 alum I’m a People, you’ll hear Curtis’ work.

The “He Stopped Lovin’ Her Today” crooner would split from Wynette in 1975, forcing many of the couple’s shared musicians to make a choice. Curtis chose Wynette, remaining with the “Stand By Your Man” singer after her divorce from Jones. He would go on to play for some of country music’s greats, like Conway Twitty, Charley Pride, Minnie Pearl, and more. The steel guitar legend also released one solo album featuring original work, 2002’s Reflections.

Sonny Curtis died on Oct. 11, 2019, after a battle with Alzheimer’s. He was 83 years old and survived by Barbara Curtis, his wife of 19 years.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1966, George Jones Topped the Country Albums Chart for the First and Only Time]

Another “Jones Boy” Who Made It

George Jones worked with a rotating cast of highly talented musicians, including Sonny Curtis, that he dubbed the Jones Boys. The country music legend shared the stage with another familiar face, outlaw country pioneer Johnny Paycheck.

Paycheck played bass, steel guitar, and sang high harmony on at least 15 of Jones’ albums, including hits like “Love Bug.” Eventually, the “Take This Job and Shove It” crooner, who died in 2003, would strike out on his own.

Featured image courtesy of The Tennessean