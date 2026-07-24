4 Beatles Songs That Were Inspired by Real-Life Romantic Interests

Some of the Fab Four’s most famous love songs were rooted in reality. Here are four Beatles songs that were inspired by real-life romantic interests of the Fab Four.

“And I Love Her”

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This is one of The Beatles’ earlier songs. “And I Love Her” was written about Paul McCartney’s girlfriend at the time, Jane Asher. He confirmed this in The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present.

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“Precisely because Jane was my girlfriend, I wanted to tell her there that I loved her,” he shared. “So that’s what initially inspired this song; that’s what it was. Listening to it so many years later, I do think it’s a nice melody…”

“Don’t Let Me Down”

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This song was written as a plea to Lennon’s partner Yoko Ono, whom he left his first wife for in 1968. He really bares his soul in this song.

“It was a very tense period: John was with Yoko and had escalated to heroin and all the accompanying paranoias and he was putting himself out on a limb,” McCartney explained this one to Barry Miles. “I think that as much as it excited and amused him, and the same time it secretly terrified him. So ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ was a genuine plea… It was saying to Yoko, ‘I’m really stepping out of line on this one. I’m really letting my vulnerability be seen, so you must not let me down.’ I think it was a genuine cry for help. It was a good song.”

“For You Blue”

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This song was written by George Harrison for his then-wife, Pattie Boyd. It’s a sweet song, and it’s written in 12-bar blues form.

“I want you in the morning, girl, I love you / I want you at the moment, I feel blue / I’m living every moment, girl, for you.”

This actually isn’t the only song written about Boyd. Boyd was eventually involved in a love triangle in the mid-70s, through which she left Harrison for musician Eric Clapton. He wrote the song “Layla” about her.

“Across The Universe”

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This song, which appears on the Let It Be album, was inspired by an interaction Lennon had with his first wife, Cynthia.

“I was lying next to my first wife in bed, you know, and I was irritated,” Lennon told David Sheff of this song. “She must have been going on and on about something and she’d gone to sleep and I’d kept hearing these words over and over, flowing like an endless stream. I went downstairs and it turned into sort of a cosmic song rather than an irritated song; rather than a ‘Why are you always mouthing off at me?’ or whatever, right?”

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