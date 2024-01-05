4 Big Stars of Classic Rock Who Are Still Painfully Underrated and Under-Recognized

Classic rock is known for those larger-than-life celebrities with big voices, big solos, big hair if they broke in the ’80s, and big reputations. Robert Plant. Jimi Hendrix. But what about the lesser-sung but vastly important co-contributors? Shouldn’t they get their moment in the limelight?

Well, we think so. That’s why we compiled this collection of classic rock stars who don’t always get the attention they richly deserve. Players who excelled in the genre over many years, but who aren’t always thought of top-of-mind.

1. John Paul Jones

Could you pick John Paul Jones out of a police lineup? Perhaps, depending on your level of allegiance to the mighty Led Zeppelin. But Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, and even John Bonham would be more plausible for most. Indeed, Jones seemed to almost prefer to be anonymous, despite the fact he was a skilled bass player, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter. Jones helped pen some of the band’s most famous songs, and it was he and Plant who co-wrote the song “All of My Love” in honor of Plant’s young son who passed away from a stomach virus. Without Jones, there’s no Led Zeppelin as we know it today.

2. Mick Ronson

Mick Ronson created some of the most dynamic and recognizable guitar lines of the 1970s working with artists like David Bowie and Lou Reed. He was most famously the six-string player for Bowie’s backing glam band the Spiders From Mars, who played on his landmark Ziggy Stardust LP. Ronson, who passed away in 1993 at the age of 46, is known for songs like “The Man Who Sold the World,” “Time” and “Moonage Daydream.” His sound was thick but sparkly, like space itself.

3. Mitch Mitchell

The drummer for the Jimi Hendrix Experience, the British-born Mitch Mitchell was a cloud of arms, legs and hair as he backed up the greatest guitar player ever known. Mitchell played with Hendrix on the group’s best-selling records, Are You Experienced, Axis: Bold as Love and Electric Ladyland. He also played with Hendrix during his famous appearance at the Woodstock festival in 1969. Mitchell knew how to swing, keep a beat, and follow the flame that was Jimi Hendrix at all times.

4. Ronnie Wood

Not-so-secret weapon Ronnie Wood has played guitar for The Rolling Stones since 1975. That’s a long time. But he’s also played in revered bands like the Faces and the Jeff Beck Group, along with releasing solo material like his 1974 LP, I’ve Got My Own Album to Do. Wood’s seemingly everywhere when it comes to classic rock history, often with hair spiked and a cigarette dangling from his mouth. He continues to tour today with the Stones and played guitar and bass and sang on the group’s 2023 LP, Hackney Diamonds.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

