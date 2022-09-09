New Live Jimi Hendrix Album ‘Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969’ Set for Release

There is a new Jimi Hendrix live album set for release.

Fans of the greatest guitar player to ever live will assuredly enjoy the new LP, Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969, which is set to drop on November 18 in advance of the music legend’s 80th birthday.

The album includes performances of “Purple Haze,” a 17-minute medley of “Voodoo Child (Return)” and Cream’s “Sunshine Of Your Love” and is set to be released by Experience Hendrix LLC in partnership with Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music. The live concert will be available on 2LP vinyl, CD, and all digital platforms.

Recorded in the spring of 1969 before a raucous, sold-out audience, the captivating performance of the original lineup (singer/guitarist Jimi Hendrix, drummer Mitch Mitchell, bassist Noel Redding) has never before been released in its entirety. This album comes out in time for the 80th anniversary of Jimi Hendrix’s birth (Nov 27).

To preview the release, fans can check out an advance track from the LP, “I Don’t Live Today,” below.

Fans can pre-order the new live LP HERE.

According to a press statement about the release, “Following the massive success of the Jimi Hendrix Experience’s 1967-68 studio album trifecta (Are You Experienced, Axis: Bold as Love, Electric Ladyland), the trio had developed into the most popular international touring attraction in rock music. This widescale public interest coincided with the construction of new arenas for sporting events, among them the Forum in Inglewood, CA.

“Designed by famed architect Charles Luckman (who also designed New York’s rebuilt Madison Square Garden), this multi-purpose venue opened in 1967 as the home of the Los Angeles Kings hockey team and Los Angeles Lakers basketball team, but also began to serve as a music venue. Among the earliest concerts held there was Aretha Franklin in January 1968 and the Cream farewell tour with opening act Deep Purple in October of that year. The Jimi Hendrix Experience were booked to perform on April 26, 1969, with opening acts Chicago Transit Authority (soon-to-be renamed Chicago) and Cat Mother & The All Night Newsboys, the latter of whom shared management with the headliners. Floor seats cost $6.50 ($51.20 adjusted for inflation).”

Also coming out during the month of Hendrix’s 80th birthday is the book JIMI, which itself is set for a November 15 release. Pre-order JIMI HERE.

The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969 tracklist:

Intro Tax Free Foxey Lady Red House Spanish Castle Magic Star Spangled Banner Purple Haze I Don’t Live Today Voodoo Child (Slight Return) Sunshine of Your Love Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

Photo courtesy Bob Merlis