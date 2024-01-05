5 Questions for Matisyahu—”My Main Way of Writing is Free Association”

Matisyahu (born Matthew Paul Miller) is known for his unique blend of melody, lyrical prowess and rap skills. The artist also has a new song out today (January 5), “End of the World.” That track is the latest off his new EP, Hold The Fire, which is set to drop on February 2.

Here below, we caught up with the talented 44-year-old Pennsylvania-born songwriter to ask him about his process, about how he collaborates with other artists, his favorite music from 2023 and his hopes for next year, which include some strong political statements. So, without further ado, let’s dive in to his thoughts.

AS: When you’re going to co-write or collaborate with another artist, either for one of your songs or theirs, how do you approach the experience?

Matisyahu: If it’s someone I’m working with for the first time, I try and get a feel for their particular expertises and where they cross over with what I’m trying to do. I play them different things I’m into and see where they are excited. Experiment with different sounds and instruments or styles until I find what I like about the artist or producer I’m working with.

AS: When you write lyrics, what thing or two do you keep in mind—either a technique like alliteration or a way of voicing a story succinctly? Another way of asking this is what tip or trick do you hold to close when writing lyrics, if anything?

Matisyahu: My main way of writing is free association. I wait till I have a beat or musical bed that moves me in a certain direction with a certain flow or intention and then I step out of the way and try to find the poetry within. Sometimes I look at my surroundings. When I was young and took the train a lot, I would use the sounds and sights of the city or landscape. And finally the Old Testament or Chassidic books or stories and prayers like the Psalms of King David. I often would look there for inspiring ideas or phrases or words.

AS: When it comes to news stories of 2023, what was one that really raised your eyebrow when it came to the world of music?

Matisyahu: Well, I got the opportunity to visit NBA Young Boy at his house where he was on house arrest in Utah for a couple days. I found it amazing, for example, that he released 10 albums last year. That’s like 150 songs in one year and it works. The way the industry moves now so fast and the amount of music that an artist can release.

AS: What were your one or two favorite songs or artists or albums from 2023?

Matisyahu: Omah Lay and Black Sherif are my two favorite artists from 2023.

AS: What are your hopes for 2024 personally, professionally or for the world, looking ahead?

Matisyahu: I’m releasing a bunch of new music this year and then touring and playing those songs for the fans. I’m hoping the music resonates. I hope to continue finding the inspiration to create. I hope Israel eradicates the name of Hamas off the face of the planet and we start a worldwide hunt for every single terrorist who believes that Israel and the Jews have no right to exist.

