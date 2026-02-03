4 Classic Country Songs From the 1970s That Redefined Storytelling

Country music relies heavily on storytelling. Perhaps more so than any other genre, country music loves a narrative. In each decade, a songwriter has come along and wowed audiences with their unique storytelling voice. The four songs below from the 1970s all redefined what storytelling was in country music. Revisit these stunning narratives.

“Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” (Willie Nelson)

Willie Nelson’s “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” was out of step with the popular “Nashville Sound” at the time of its release. Nevertheless, Nelson’s talent as a songwriter was so apparent on this track that it became popular in conventional country circles.

Nelson’s narrative songwriting style in this song inspired countless other country artists to try their hand at it. This minimal, sparse song became the standard for country music in the mid-’70s, redefining what made a song great.

“The Pill” (Loretta Lynn)

Loretta Lynn’s “The Pill” was not only innovative in form but was thematically innovative. Talking about birth control was not commonplace for women in the ’70s. Lynn threw caution to the wind, choosing to sing blatantly about spousal issues and sex.

Every year that’s gone by, another baby’s come / There’s gonna be some changes made right here on Nursery Hill. / You’ve set this chicken your last time ’cause now I’ve got the pill, Lynn sings in this era-defining, innovative track.

“Boulder to Birmingham” (Emmylou Harris)

“Boulder to Birmingham” is an intimate track with lyrics that take a minute to digest. While many country hits of this era were simple offerings, Harris dared to write something to chew on.

Though the lyrics are relatively straightforward, the story they tell isn’t as easy to decode. This story about a definitive relationship in one’s life is as poignant today as it was back in the ’70s. That’s the testament to the rich complexity of the central storyline.

“The Silver Tongued Devil and I” (Kris Kristofferson)

Kris Kristofferson’s “The Silver Tongued Devil and I” highlights the late, great artist’s singular songwriting voice. Kristofferson tells a universal story about human nature in a balanced way only he could. But the silver-tongued devil’s got nothing to lose / I’ll only live ’til I die, he sings in this 1971 release.

Kristofferson’s career as a whole completely redefined what country songwriting could be. His contemplative lyrics were set apart from the flashy Nashville crowd, helping to jump-start a movement of songs that focused less on mass appeal and more on unique storytelling.

