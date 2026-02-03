Breakout Country Star Reveals She Was “Stressing” About Paying Her Rent Months Before Landing an Opening Spot on Post Malone’s Tour

Carter Faith has come a long way in a short time frame. The rising country star was recently announced as the opening act for Post Malone’s Big Ass Stadium Tour, and she took to Instagram to react to the news.

In a video, Faith said, “I’m going on tour with Post Malone, and my high school self is freaking the f**k out because I used to cover his songs at my bar gig when I was 18.”

She proceeded to show off one of those covers, playing an acoustic rendition of Posty’s 2018 hit, “Better Now.”

In the caption, Faith expanded on how much the opportunity means to her.

“A couple months ago I was buying lace and fake birds at Michael’s to make my own stage props,” Faith wrote. “I was stressing cause it was almost time to pay my rent and I spent way too much lol.”

“When I was in the checkout line I saw Post had DM’d me and said he liked my song ‘Bar Star,’ and I laughed cause I thought it was fake,” she continued. “It was not fake and now I’m gonna tour the country with him.”

Faith assured fans she’s “still gonna make my own stage props,” before concluding her post by writing, “I cant wait wowwww.”

Carter Faith’s Breakout Year

Faith had a huge 2025. The singer performed at the Opry, made her Stagecoach debut, and toured with Carly Pearce and Ella Langley.

On top of that, Faith released her debut album in October. In a press release announcing the news, Faith said that the LP “means everything to me.”

“Every time I have slipped into a dark place (which I have a propensity for), this album has brought me out of it,” she said. “I know that I wrote the songs but they still carry reminders for me every day when I relisten. Some of the songs have even transformed for me and mean something different now.”

“The world of Cherry Valley has been a safe and freeing place for me and everyone who has worked so hard on this record,” Faith added. “I have truly created this album with my best friends, which feels surreal. It feels like it belongs to all of us, because it does.”

