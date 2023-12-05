4 Classic Rock Songs About the Elements

At times, classic rock has the formidable power of lightning, thunder, and torrential downpour. The emotional impact of music is as much a tornado or the sunshine after a storm as it is a sonic composition. So it’s fitting that sometimes the elements are the subject of a rock song.

Some of the world’s greatest rockers have composed classic rock songs about the weather and because it seems to be such a perfect pairing, we look at four of our favorites below.

With three words said in just the right way, you know exactly what song this is. If anyone were to growl, Here I am! It’s as if your mind is programmed to respond back: Rock you like a hurricane! This 1984 song from the German band Scorpions is embedded into the classic rock nomenclature and it lasts as one of the most memorable storm-themed songs of the genre.

2. “November Rain,” Guns N’ Roses

Speaking of storms, this song from Guns N’ Roses spans just shy of 10 minutes, making it quite a long downpour of music. Originally, the band had reservations about making a piano-themed lengthy ballad, but lead singer Axl Rose proved all the doubters wrong on this track, which was released on the album Use Your Illusion | in 1991. Since then it’s garnered over a billion views on YouTube alone.

3. “Riders On The Storm,” The Doors

This 1971 song from The Doors’ album L.A. Woman features the sounds of a storm behind Jim Morrison’s low, classic voice, creating an eerie soundscape for lyrics that were loosely based on a serial killer in the early 1950s. “Riders on the Storm” seems to suggest that the nature of existence is a storm.

4. “Here Comes The Sun,” The Beatles

After three bad weather songs, “Here Comes The Sun” gives us a well-deserved break. This George Harrison-penned song from The Beatles is the sonic equivalent of a beautiful sunny day that makes you feel like it’s all going to be OK after all. Indeed, here comes the sun. Have there ever been four words more satisfying after being out in the rain?

Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images