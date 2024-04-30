Slipknot Announce North American Tour in 2024

Heavy metal outfit Slipknot have announced a ton of tour dates this year across the UK, Europe, Brazil, and just a few festival dates stateside. Luckily for North American fans of the band, it looks like yet another leg (or two legs, technically) of the 25th Anniversary Tour has been announced in the US and Canada!

The upcoming tour will celebrate Slipknot’s 1999 debut eponymous album. The American leg of the Here Comes The Pain Tour will hit cities across both coasts and one date in Toronto, Canada. Supporting acts will include Knocked Loose and Orbit Culture for the first leg and Knocked Loose and Vended for the second leg.

The next North American date for the Slipknot 2024 Tour will be on May 12 in Daytona Beach, Florida at Welcome To Rockville. The first of the new North American dates will be August 6 in Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center with support from Knocked Loose and Orbit Culture. The final date of the North American tour will be November 9 in Mexico City, Mexico at Parque Bicentenario.

A number of different presale events are currently live over at Ticketmaster, including an artist presale, Citi cardmember presale, and a few different VIP packages as well. A Spotify presale, among others, will kick off on May 1 and May 2.

Public on-sale will start on May 3 at 10:00 am local. If your tour date of choice sells out by then, pop over to Stubhub to see what kind of inventory they have there.

Tickets are going to sell out for this highly-anticipated tour very fast, so get your tickets now!

May 12 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville

May 19 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple

August 6 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center (with Knocked Loose, Orbit Culture) (NEW!)

August 7 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake (with Knocked Loose, Orbit Culture) (NEW!)

August 9 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena (with Knocked Loose, Orbit Culture) (NEW!)

August 10 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (with Knocked Loose, Orbit Culture) (NEW!)

August 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Knocked Loose, Orbit Culture) (NEW!)

August 14 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion (with Knocked Loose, Orbit Culture) (NEW!)

August 15 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center (with Knocked Loose, Orbit Culture) (NEW!)

August 17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena (with Knocked Loose, Orbit Culture) (NEW!)

September 1 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma (NEW!)

September 7 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre (with Knocked Loose, Vended) (NEW!)

September 8 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Styles Resorts Amphitheater (with Knocked Loose, Vended) (NEW!)

September 9 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life (NEW!)

September 11 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater (with Knocked Loose, Vended) (NEW!)

September 13 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome (with Knocked Loose, Vended) (NEW!)

September 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (with Knocked Loose, Vended) (NEW!)

September 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center (with Knocked Loose, Vended) (NEW!)

September 18 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion (with Knocked Loose, Vended) (NEW!)

September 21 – Des Moines, IA – Knotfest Iowa at Waterworks Park (with Knocked Loose, Vended) (NEW!)

October 11 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

November 8 – Guadalajara, MX – Calle 2

November 9 – Mexico City, MX – Parque Bicentenario

Photo by @v_trvn on X via Slipknot’s official X account

