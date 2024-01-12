5 Drummers Who Helped Make Classic Rock Classic

Back in the 1960s and ’70s, classic rock was big, and the spotlight was usually brightest on the guys with the mics and/or the guitars. We think the ones in the back, sticks in hand, setting the rhythm to every tune should get a lot more attention.

Videos by American Songwriter

The drummers who helped make classic rock, well…classic were so much more than mere background noise; they kept the beat, set the pace, and brought that raw energy that is essential to classic rock. Here are five drummers who didn’t just play the drums—they helped make classic rock classic.

When you’re talking about classic rock bands, Led Zeppelin belongs at the top of the list. And when you’re talking about classic rock drummers, well, John Bonham is up there too. Bonham was the thunder behind the storm known as Led Zeppelin. Take “When the Levee Breaks,” for example. Is there a more iconic intro than that one? Also, in “Good Times, Bad Times,” Bonham nailed those ridiculously rapid beats with just one bass drum. Go ahead and try that. It’ll take you all of three seconds to realize how talented Bonham was.

When you think of energetic, frantic, absolutely crazy drumming, Keith Moon comes to mind. The man was an absolute whirlwind behind the drums. His playing style was wild, full of life, and full of power. Imagine a song like “My Generation” with a different drummer. It just would not be the same. Sure, he was a bit of a loose cannon offstage, but his drumming was that of a creative genius.

If Moon and Bonham were the fire-breathing dragons of classic rock drummers, Neil Peart was its wizard. He mixed rock and jazz to make Rush that unique entity in music: something that no one, anywhere, ever, could sound like. We suggest listening to “YYZ” as a case study. Peart was also the brains behind Rush’s thought-provoking lyrics. That is something that not a lot of drummers could say.

[RELATED: 4 Rock Songs that Were Penned by Drummers]

How committed was Ginger Baker to expanding his musical horizons? He moved to Nigeria in the ’70s to seek out new styles. Of course, Baker had already reached classic rock bliss as the drummer for Cream. Before Peart, Baker blended jazz and rock drumming to create Cream’s distinct sound.

The endurance award goes to Charlie Watts. The Rolling Stones’ super chill drummer was the steady heartbeat of the band for more than 50 years. And while his style was less showy, his beats in songs like “Start Me Up” fit like a glove. Watts loved jazz, but it’s his legendary impact on classic rock that earned him a spot on our list.

[AS OF THIS WRITING: Stones Tickets Are Available! – Get ‘Em Right Here]

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns

**Purchases you make through our links may earn American Songwriter a commission.