Dolly Parton Joins Pinterest – with Many Colorful Boards

Dolly Parton is expanding her global reach by joining Pinterest, giving her another platform to explore her expansive work. Across her many boards, fans will get a look at her many color palettes and aesthetics.

“I am humbled to hear that so many people on Pinterest are inspired by the colorful things I wear, make, and do,” Parton said in a statement. “Apparently, my fans have been loving all things “Dollycore” – did I get that right? If that means all the colorful things that make me “me,” there should be plenty to go around for pinning!”

She has one board dedicated to her classic hit, “Jolene,” that features photos of her over the years in various red attire. Fans will get to see throwback photos like her Playboy magazine cover, several album covers, and photos of her with Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris, whom she collaborated with on the 1987 album, Trio.

There’s also Backwoods Barbie named after her 2008 album that boasts all things pink. Scrolling through, you’ll find photos of Parton wearing a pink gown to the premiere of her film, 9 to 5, along with an ad for her Strawberry Pretzel Pie ice cream at Jeni’s and photos of dogs showing off merchandise from her new pet line, Doggy Parton. Meanwhile, Vinyl of Many Colors displays the different-colored vinyl albums she’s released over the years, from the vibrant pink of Backwoods Barbie to the bright yellow Just Because I’m a Woman.

She also has a board dedicated to her upcoming rock album, Rockstar. “Unleash your inner rockstar with this board dedicated to my edgy leather jackets, black sequined dresses, and bold statement pieces that capture the fearless attitude that comes with wearing black,” the superstar describes of the board.

Rockstar features collaborations with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Sting, John Fogerty Steven Tyler, and many others. It’s set for release on November 17.

Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images for ABA